CURWENSVILLE — The 20th annual Home for the Holidays festival sponsored by the Curwensville Merchants Association was a great success.
CMA President Mary Kay Reiter said, “What a great event we had. There was beautiful weather during all three days of the event and we saw record crowds at the weekend activities. The businesses and non-profits were delighted with the attendance at the 2022 event and looking forward to continued success during the coming holiday season. We want to thank all the people who came out to make the event such a success and who supported Curwensville’s local businesses and non-profit groups. When people continue to shop local it benefits our community.”
Those who won the merchants gift certificates for participating in the holiday word search are Lynne Gaul and Christel Wisor, $50 CMA gift certificates; and Joyce Storable, Beth Hess, Yvonne Henry and Jim Carns, $25 CMA gift certificates.
The winners of the Cash for the Holidays Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. are, Joel Casher, first place, $100; Madelyn Wisor, second, $50; and Cheyenne Pentz, third, $25.
Merchant members winners are:
- Stiner Woodworks, Jackie Andrulonis, red and black Buffalo Creek reindeer.
- Northwest Bank, Doreen Hoover, adult basket, and Logan Williamson, child’s basket.
- Cinderella’s Boutique, Cass Baumgardner, blue basket; Michelle Grimes, purple basket; and Deb Clark.
- Hidden Star Country Kitchen, Nicole Spencer, gift basket of locally-raised meat.
- The Stuff Store, Maude Johnson, $25 gift certificate.