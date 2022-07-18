CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Days Car Show celebrated its silver anniversary Saturday — very fitting given the amount of chrome on display.
The committee reported 83 vehicles in attendance — more than doubling the amount of vehicles last year.
“This is a really good attendance. Not our highest as one year we had 100 vehicles, but we are pleased given the amount of events going on today,” said Car Show Committee Member Carl Heaton.
Curwensville Days Committee Vice President Rose Fye chose the president’s choice award. It was given to a 1955 Chevrolet Belair owned by Kevin and Jackie Jury.
The Mike Farley Award was presented to a 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo owned by Rich and Tori Smith of Punxsutawney. The Leroy Fye Memorial Trophy was earned by Mike Duckett of Curwensville for his 1951 Ford F1 pickup truck. The Ken Britton Memorial Trophy was awarded to Allen Shirley of Commodore for his 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle.
The class winners as provided by the committee are: Class 1, motorcycles, Richard McCracken, Curwensville, first place, 2015 Indian Roadmaster; Pat and Dianne Carfley, Curwensville, second, 1999 Harley Davidson, second; and Tyler Best, Clearfield, 1920 Kawasaki Z400.
Class 2, stock cars up to 1954, Clifford Hullihen, New Millport, 1931 Ford Model A, first; Tom Payeiko, Cherry Tree, 1930 Chrysler Model 70, second; and George Shaffer, DuBois, 1951 Hudson Hornet, third.
Class 3, stock cars 1955-1964, Terry Prohaska, Philipsburg, 1964 Chevrolet Chenille.
Class 4, stock cars 1965-1975, Rich and Tori Smith, 1972 Monte Carlo, first; Randy Grunthaner, St. Marys, 1967 Mercury Cougar, second; and Paul Rainey, Westover, 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger.
Class 5, stock cars 1976-1985, Bob and Jan Niebauer, Shelocta, 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, first; Don Kelly, Clearfield, 1978 Ford Thunderbird, second; and Bill Fitzpatrick, DuBois, 1978 Ford Mustang Mach II, third.
Class 6, stock cars 1986-1996, John Zemrose, Northern Cambria, 1992 Eagle Talon, first; Violet and David McNeel, Clearfield, 1992 Chevrolet Camaro, second; and Charles Buck, Frenchville, 1988 Chevrolet Brougham, third.
Class 7, stock cars 1997-2007, Dave and Carol Friday, Tyrone, 2005 Ford Mustang GT convertible, first; Jim Fleming, Northern Cambria, 2002 Ford Thunderbird, second; and Bob Lope, Curwensville, 2005 Ford Mustang, third.
Class 8, stock cars 2008 to present, Fran Rosana, Reynoldsville, 2010 Chevrolet Transfomers edition, first; Denny Ferrgine. Johnsonburg, 2015 Dodge Challenger, second; and Tanner Painter, Curwensville, 2017 Ford Shelby Mustang, third.
Class 9, stock trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles up to 1981, Dave Powers, Rural Valley, 1978 Dodge Little Red Express, first; and Mike Duckett, Curwensville, 1951 Ford F1 pickup, second.
Class 10, stock trucks, vans SUVs 1982 to present, Nancy Syktich, Clearfield, 2020 Jeep Gladiator, first; and Robert Weaver, Curwensville, 2004 Ford F250 Super Duty, second.
Class 11, modified cars 1950-1965, Kevin and Jackie Jury, Spring Mills, 1955 Chevrolet Belair, first; and Butch Molesky, Philipsburg, 1957 Chevrolet 210.
Class 12, modified cars 1966-1976, Bob Topinka, Philipsburg, 1966 Chevrolet Caprice, first; Denny Carpin, DuBois, 1970 Mercury Cougar, second; and Allen Shirley, Commodore, 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle.
Class 13, modified cars 1977-1997, Jason Witherite, Curwensville, 1987 Ford Mustang, first; Joe London, Luthersburg, 1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, second; and Bryan Fink, Flinton, 1982 Pontiac T 1000, third.
Class 14, modified cars, 1998 to present, Dave Yearick, Moshannon, 2006 Ford Mustang GT, first; Robert Tibbons, Frenchville, 2014 Dodge Challenger, second; and Ronnie Ibberson, Philipsburg, 2006 Ford Mustang, third.
Class 15, modified trucks, vans and SUVs up to 1981, Abe Blose, DuBois, 1950 Chevrolet Half Ton, first; and Tom Maybury, Kane, 1960 Ford F100, second.
Class 16, modified trucks, vans and SUVs 1982 to present, Chris Beirlair, Janesville, 2017 Dodge Ram 2500, first; Rodney Fox, Fallentimber, 1983 Chevrolet El Camino, second; and Tim Smith, Curwensville, 2007 Jeep Wrangler, third.
Class 17, special interest vehicles to present, Carol Smith, St. Marys. 2019 Jeep Wrangler, first; Bradley Condon, Erhard, 2016 Yamaha Kodiak 700, second; amd Casey Freeman, Erhard, 1985 Suzuki LT 2305, third.
Class 18, street rods, Brad Dimmick, Curwensville, 1937 Ford Cabriolet, first; Linda McCracken, Curwensville, 1935 Chevrolet two-door street rod, second; and Robert Nisbett, Curwensville, 1937 Chevrolet pickup truck, third.
Class 19, two-seat sports cars, Jim and Mary Tranchine, Export, 1999 Plymouth Prowler, first; Chick Sunderland, Curwensville, 2012 Chevrolet Corvette, second; and Ed and Linda Milligan, Clearfield, 1981 Chevrolet Corvette, third.