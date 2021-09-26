WESTOVER — Harmony Grange Fair closed out five days of food, entertainment, games, rides, animals, agricultural displays and fellowship on Saturday.
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said other than weather issues Wednesday and Thursday, which forced the cancellation of tractor pulls on the track, overall, he was pleased with the fair and the number of visitors.
“With all things considered, the fair has gone well. Tuesday evening, we had a couple hours when we were out of power because of a problem with the substation down the road. It was back on line by the time the vesper service and opening ceremony got underway.
Wednesday’s heavy bouts of rain canceled the antique tractor pulls and the light and heavy weight and hot stock tractor pulls Thursday.
“I have to give a big shoutout to entertainer Joe Quick. We called him Wednesday morning when the rain started and asked him if he would move his show up to 3 p.m. He agreed and entertained through the dinner hour. He took a break while we had the baked goods auction. We had a brief burst of rain and then Joe got back on the stage and played another hour. It was great,” Harkleroad said.
Entertainer Ken Gray also was the sole show Thursday evening after it was determined the track was too soggy to go ahead with the pulling event.
“Gray played through the raindrops. I am really thankful to those visitors who braved the weather this week. Even though we had a couple days that were really wet at times, there were some hardy souls who came out to enjoy some food and the shows,” he said.
Harkleroad said the end of the week was much better with sunny, seasonal days both Friday and Saturday.
“What a blessing to have great weather those days. Friday evening we had a great pulling event with lots of people in the stands. The Hobbs Sisters had a really good show and there were many people listening to them. Saturday evening we had a wonderful parade and finished off the fair with a concert by The Moore Brothers. They have a great following and we had lots of people here. Some of them had their chairs set up as soon as the parade was over,” he said.
Harkleroad said there were a number of fair volunteers who for one reason or another had to step into roles they don’t normally have to perform.
“Those people stepped up and did a fantastic job and the fair visitors were none the wiser. I can’t thank them enough for their willingness to do what they did,” he explained.
“Volunteers are why the Harmony Grange Fair is able to carry on year-after-year. This fair would cease if we had to pay people to do what our volunteers do. The spirit of community is why this fair exists,” Harkleroad said.