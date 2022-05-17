CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Logs2Lumber Club will host its 13th edition of Logs2Lumber Friday on the school grounds.
It will commence with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., continue through noon, break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and conclude at approximately 2 p.m.
The 2022 theme is “Transportation and Trucking.”
Logs2Lumber began in 2008 as an annual showcase of all occupations utilizing lumber and timbering. The event is organized and executed by the school’s Logs2Lumber Club — a group composed of 30 students in grades nine through 12.
Club President Kyra Henry said, “Each year we honor a different part of the timber and logging industry. Trucking and transportation is the theme chosen this year. Trucking and transportation is very important to the logging industry. Transportation provides a way to get the logs from the woods to the manufacturer and then onto the retail facilities where consumers can purchase beautiful wooden products.”
She said the event will have much to look at and explore.
“We will have log trucks, tractors and horses used for transportation on display. There will be a snack shack and ice cream booth with a calf. Many shop students will be selling items they made such as cutting boards and chainsaw scabbards as well as primitive decorative signs. Returning this year will be the famous speed splitting contest. There will also be a dunking booth sponsored by the the student council and the business art students will be selling many art pieces,” Henry explained.
In addition to Henry, officers include Vice President Zach Shaffer, Secretary Tyler Libby and Treasurer Dylan Henry.
Each year Logs2Lumber has grown. New this year will be a performance by Curwensville Area High School’s Literature Club. Advisor Nicole Rowles said the skit about Paul Bunyan and his blue ox will begin at 10 a.m. The club will also have a table with reading books and coloring books to give out to elementary students.
“Kids will also be able to make a bookmark and check out some information we have about animal tracks and how to age a tree,” Rowles explained.
Also new this year will be a seedlings sale. Learning support Instructor Sharon Labored reported, “I co-teach a class science exploration with Duane Wriglesworth. One of the units is propagation and care of plants. Students will have a table set up in conjunction with a student, Sarah Buchwitz, who is completing a class in plant science. We will be selling cherry and beefsteak tomatoes, sunflowers, and various other plants that we have grown through the school year. Buchwitz will also have a stand next to us with products from Buchwitz Boer Goats.”
The Pennsylvania Woodmobile, sponsored by the state Department of Agriculture will also be on display. According to the information on the department’s website, the WoodMobile is a traveling exhibit that provides interactive experiences that educate visitors about the forest, the sustainable forest products industry, how products are made, and threats to our forests like invasive insects and plants, diseases and white-tailed deer.
Technology Education Instructor Jaye Bressler said the club has been preparing nearly a year for the 2022 Logs2Lumber.
“These students have worked so hard. There have been a lot of challenges to overcome and many of them also have jobs outside of school that they have to work around. They are a great group of kids and are very determined to have an event that they can be proud of.”
Bressler said the event is revised slightly each year to highlight the careers spotlighted by the theme.
“We want Curwensville students to be aware of all the careers that they can, if they choose to, be a part of. There will be networking opportunities and chances for them to see, touch and smell and taste. There are many, many options,” he said.
The event is supported by about 45 businesses, many of them locally-owned. “We are very thankful for all the event’s sponsors, both silent and active.” he noted.
The school’s first Logs2Lumber festival grew from an event where several interested students received a demonstration of how to mill a tree using a portable sawmill and band saw to process six hemlock trees that were donated. It was attended by a number of shop students who spent several hours watching, helping to use the mill and stacking and marking lumber.
“The Logs2Lumber event has grown through the years to a place we never dreamed of or anticipated. The mission from the beginning was to honor and showcase a diversified range of all men and women in the wood industry,” Bressler said, adding, “We just encourage everyone to stop by and see the displays. They are welcome to ask questions. People at the displays are representing trades. They are more than willing to share their knowledge and answer questions,” he said.