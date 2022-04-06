The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for the Oct. 4, 2019, fatal apartment building explosion.
On Oct. 4, 2019, an explosion occurred at an apartment building located at 327 E. Market St. The explosion killed Shanna Carlson, 34, of Clearfield.
Investigators determined the incident was caused by the deployment of an explosive device which resulted in the death of Shanna Carlson, a resident of the apartment building. ATF is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible.
The Clearfield Borough Police Department, Lawrence Township Police Department, Altoona County Fire Marshal’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigating agencies.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.