OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co.’s 100th Annual Fireman’s Fair kicks off this Sunday, July 3.
“One hundred years we’ve been doing this, and it’s been a heck of an involved process throughout the years,” said Parade Chairman Trevor Harris. “But we made it to 100 years, and we hope to keep continuing it and making it bigger and better for the community every year.”
The event starts with the car show at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Judging is at noon, and trophies are awarded at 4 p.m.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on July 4. Lineup is by Curtin/Elizabeth streets at 9 a.m. This part of the event always draws a crowd, according to Harris. He hopes many people will come out for the 100th annual celebration.
“We hope it brings in more people,” Harris said. “This year is the year after COVID, so we’re hoping that we can bounce back and have a good year.”
High fuel prices have raised some concerns for those who typically travel farther for the event. A few fire companies weren’t allowed to attend due to the high costs associated with traveling. Harris said some of these companies drive for two hours to be in the parade.
This year is Harris’ first year as parade chairman as he takes the reins from Russell Bush. Bush had been the chairman for 46 years, according to Harris. Bush is helping Harris with the transition and is also the grand marshal this year.
For those seeking some fun activities, the carnival is open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday is for the kids with discounted ride passes for the carnival open from 5 to 10 p.m. There will also be fire truck rides from 5 to 7 p.m. on Kid’s Day.
The festivities close on Saturday. The carnival is open from 6 p.m. to midnight. There will be a fireworks display at dusk. Raffle winners and Chinese auction winners will be announced at midnight. These raffle tickets are sold for a dollar a piece. The grand prize is $10,000.
Entertainment will be provided with the schedule as follows: Velveeta from 7 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Hitchcock Railway from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Proof Rocks from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 90 Proof from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, and Donny Burns & the 3rd Degree from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Harris thanked the Osceola Mills Entertainment and Fireworks Committee. “We couldn’t do the event without them, and they’ve always helped us throughout the years with fundraising for the bands and the fireworks,” he said.
Harris also thanked the community for their support over the past 100 years. “We definitely couldn’t do it without them,” he said. “We can’t say thank you enough.”