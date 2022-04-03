BELLEFONTE — One man died and another was injured in a pre-dawn crash Saturday along Interstate 80 in Boggs Township, state police at Rockview wrote in a statement.
Michael Gates, 63, of New Columbia, died in the two-vehicle crash, Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra A. Smeal wrote in a news release. Police said another man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment but did not release the severity of his injuries.
No other details were immediately released.
The eastbound lanes of the major highway from Snow Shoe to Milesburg were closed for more than 8 hours on Saturday as crash reconstruction was completed.
The crash happened about 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 150 in Boggs Township and involved two semitrailers, according to dispatch reports.
Snow Shoe and Citizen’s Hook and Ladder fire companies also responded. The roadway reopened at about 2:30 p.m., according to PennDOT.