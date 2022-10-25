HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents.
Clearfield County Commissioners were awarded $1,243,881 for the Cooper Township Municipal Authority Safe and Healthy Water Initiative to replace water distribution lines as mandated by a consent order issued by Department of Environmental Protection.
Funds will be used to install approximately 4,600 feet of water line and reconnect approximately 26 homes along Pheasant Drive, Old Turnpike Road, and Hardscrabble Road to the new main line with new service lines.
“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work, and play.”