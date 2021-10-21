It looks like 7-3 and hovering around 70 percent has become the new normal for me.
Games at both the high school and college levels seems much more difficult to pick this season. College in particular has been a bear with so many Top 25 teams losing week after week.
It’s been a blast to watch the season unfold, but certainly has not been easy to handicap.
On to the picks:
Bellefonte at Clearfield: The Bison are on a four-game shutout streak that started with a 47-0 road rout of the Red Raiders. No reason to think the result will be any different this time.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 49, BELLEFONTE O
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville: The Black Knights are run heavy, while the Golden Tide do much of their damage though the air. This is an interesting clash of styles that should make for a great game.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 31, MO VALLEY 28
Glendale at West Branch: A lot of playoff implications in this one. The Warriors have won five of the last six in the series, but most have been close. This one likely will be too.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 26, GLENDALE 23
Penns Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola: Another repeat game on the schedule as these teams hooked up earlier with the Rams winning 35-20 thanks to some late game heroics. Should be another competitive game.
THE PICK: PENNS VALLEY 34, PHILPSBURG-OSCEOLA 24
Illinois at No. 7 Penn State: If Sean Clifford plays, this is a no-brainer. If Penn State has to go with a QB rotation of their second and third string signal callers, things could get a little dicey. But the defense should stand up.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 24, ILLINOIS 10
No. 16 Wake Forest at Army: The last remaining unbeaten ACC team (who had that picked right?) has to travel to West Point against a very dangerous Army team that can beat just about anyone on any given day with the triple option.
THE PICK: WAKE FOREST 27, ARMY 22
Clemson at No. 23 Pitt: Pitt is ranked, favored and always plays Clemson tough, even when the Tigers are competing at an elite level. But I have a hunch this may not go the Panthers way.
THE PICK: CLEMSON 27, PITT 24
Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama: The Crimson Tide are basically fighting for their playoff lives every week and that makes them even more dangerous than normal.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 45, TENNESSEE 17
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame: USC is a bit of a mess. Notre Dame is at home where it is tough to beat. That said, this is a rivalry game and anything can happen.
THE PICK: NOTRE DAME 30, USC 27
Last Week: 7-3, 70%
Season: 50-20, 71.4%