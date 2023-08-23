Tariq A. Frye, 19, of East Orange N.J., who is accused of leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial Direct Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 16, an officer with the Clearfield Regional Police Department was on patrol and driving on Merrill Street when he witnessed a Honda HRV on New Street go through a stop sign without stopping.
The vehicle turned right onto Merrill Street and almost struck the police vehicle head on. The police officer said the driver was wearing a face mask and he honked his horn at the police officer when he drove by. The offer noticed the vehicle had New Jersey license plates and the driver was wearing a facemark.
The police officer turned around to attempt a traffic stop and activated lights and sirens, but the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed and almost went airborne when it went over the railroad tracks on Williams Street.
The police officer contacted dispatch and three additional CRPD police officers responded to the scene.
Dispatch also reported that the vehicle was reported stolen in New Jersey.
The suspect turned left onto U.S. Route 322 causing the officer to lose sight of the vehicle.
While searching for the vehicle a witness asked one of the officers if they were looking for a white car and said it went “flying” down River Road and was passing vehicles in the opposing lane of traffic.
Police then spotted the suspect vehicle traveling east on US-322 near the Old Penfield Road intersection.
The police officer turned around and began pursuing the vehicle again and again the suspect accelerated to a high rate and reached speeds exceeding 120 mph.
The passed a tractor trailer in a no passing zone and attempted to take the offramp onto Interstate 80.
However, Frye lost control of the vehicle on the right curve due to its high rate of speed. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, went over the grassy median and hit the guide rails.
The vehicle bounced off the guide rails, spun 180 degrees before coming to a rest in the roadway.
Frye then got out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
A search perimeter was set up and troopers from the state police and officers from DuBois City Police Department and its K-9 unit, Sandy Township Police Department, and PSP aviation and PSP K-9 responded to the scene to assist in the search.
State troopers located Frye in the woods several hundred yards away from the camping area in S.B. Elliott State Park and was taken into custody.
Frye was walking slowly and appeared to be under the influence and he was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation before being transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
At last week’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council, Assistant Chief Julie Curry of the CRPD praised the professionalism and dedication of the police officers who conducted the search.
She said during the search the officers walked several miles in the woods in full gear and rifles. She said one officer sprained his ankle during the search but he didn’t give up and walked several miles on his injured ankle before the suspect was apprehended.
Frye is charged with fleeing and eluding police and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree, evading arrest or detention on foot — misdemeanor of the second degree and eight summary traffic violations. He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Frye was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers