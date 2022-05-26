JOHNSONBURG -- The New Hunter Mentor Program within the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) held the second day of its training for new hunters on Saturday, May 21, at the Rolfe Beagle Club in Elk County. The RGS New Hunter Mentor Program (NHMP) is for hunters of any age who want to learn more about hunting upland birds – grouse, woodcock, or other upland birds. A maximum of 10 enrollees are accepted into the program in order to allow one-on-one instruction.
This second day of the program was all geared to various habitats that different birds utilize, how to navigate in the woods, and what to look for to make certain you are in the right habitat to find wildlife. The first day of training was shotgun safety, and the last day will be an actual hunt in the woods. “We take new hunters from shotgun instruction, to learning about birds and habitat, how to navigate in the woods, a little bit on dog safety, and then take them hunting,” said Rich Elliott, co-coordinator of the mentor program.
Jonathan Wirth, avid hunter, consulting forester, and bird dog caretaker, was the primary instructor for last weekend's instruction. John Pivetta also assisted in instruction. Wirth started the morning field work by showing the attendees woodcock nesting habitat, woodcock fall flight habitat, grouse nesting habitat, fall habitat to hunt in, and pointed out key things to look for in each habitat. For example, it is so important in the fall and winter grouse habitat to have conifers to provide winter thermal cover, whereas grouse actually prefer a more open woods nesting habitat in the spring. These tidbits of information are what makes this New Hunter Mentor Program so beneficial to new upland hunters.
By noon, it was back to the clubhouse for delicious quail tacos for lunch. Wirth then presented biological information on the different upland birds, and other coordinators showed different ages and sexes of bird wings for identification to attendees.
People with questions about the New Hunter Mentor Program can contact Christine Haibach at christine_haibach@hotmail.com, or Rich Elliott at crawld11@gmail.com