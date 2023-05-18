New disc golf course opens up in Rush Township
Jacob Michael
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Philipsburg-Osceola graduate forges career path at young age
-
Central PA Mountains Food & Music Festival announces entertainment lineup
-
No injuries in multi-vehicle crash involving Mo Valley school bus
-
Man charged after children, dog found walking alone on U.S. Route 322
-
Lady Warriors shut out Glendale in battle of D-6 Class A leaders
-
Kephart to serve as Curwensville's secondary prinicpal
-
Unified indoor bocce team coming to Philipsburg-Osceola High School
-
Police 5/12
-
Police 5/15
-
Clearfield County voters choose party nominees for November's election