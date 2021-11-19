BRADENTON, Fla. — Liover Peguero isn’t the quiet type.
Whether that’s walking into a quiet clubhouse and cranking up the music to give his teammates a jolt of energy or making a diving catch during infield drills in November, Peguero consistently makes his presence felt.
It’s a way of doing things that works for Peguero, who has already developed a reputation among Pirates prospects as a mood-lightener and a bit of a pot-stirrer.
“A ton of energy,” Henry Davis said. “Teams need that.”
“He’s been fun,” Juan Jerez added. “When we need motivation, he’s the first to pump us up and inspire us.”
Given how Peguero conducts himself — outgoing and confident, but not cocky — it came as little surprise to hear him talk this week about the damage he believes he can do whenever he reaches the major leagues.
“I think I can hit .300 with 20 homers and 30 stolen bases,” Peguero said. “That’s my goal. I’m working on it.”
How Peguero does that is what separates him from some of his quieter cohorts, but it also offers an important reminder for Pirates fans: Oneil Cruz has been really exciting, but he’s not the only shortstop prospect the organization has coming.
At some point, the Pirates will face an interesting decision between Peguero and Cruz. If they both pan out, someone will have to move, and it would seem that Cruz is better suited, at least at this point, for a transition to the outfield.
However, Pirates director of coaching and player development John Baker said Peguero — while he easily could play center field now — is on a different track. They want Peguero to set down roots at short and improve his defense, then they’ll talk about exposing him to another position.
“Could ‘Peggy’ play center field? Absolutely,” Baker said. “But what’s required for him in the organization right now is to dominate shortstop.
“’Peggy’ is a great defensive infielder, but we think he could be even better. Once he reaches a level of proficiency that we’re happy with, absolutely it’ll be time to expose him to an alternate position.”
Peguero described Cruz as a “great guy” and said they’re friends ... yet they’ve never actually never talked about competing for the same spot. Whenever they’re together, it’s been more about what’s happening baseball-wise or stuff off the field.
It’s certainly not the same type of relationship Peguero has developed with Nick Gonzales, his double-play partner this past season at High-A Greensboro and best friend in the organization.
Gonzales has been playing in the Arizona Fall League while Peguero has been in Florida, which has forced them to navigate a long-distance relationship for the first time in about nine or 10 months.
“I’m lonely, and he knows that,” Peguero said with a laugh. “If we keep working, with how we’ve been doing it, we’re gonna make it to the majors together. It’s going to work out right.”
The relationship with Gonzales has really been a special thing to observe.
One day during the regular season, they surprised Grasshoppers manager Kieran Mattison when they showed up in his office dressed as cowboys. It was Gonzales’ idea, Peguero said, and he actually thought Gonzales was joking at first.
“That was one of the greatest things,” Peguero said.
Even better for Peguero and the Pirates will be if that relationship sticks, if they advance together and improve upon successful 2021 seasons.
Peguero slashed .270/.332/.444 in 90 games, with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 67 runs scored. He was especially solid later on, slashing .301/.359/.509 from July 25 through the end of the regular season.
Plate discipline was a bit of an issue, as Peguero produced a 7.9% walk rate (33 in 417 plate appearances) and struck out 25.2% (105) of the time, but he was also 20 years old playing in a league where the average age was 23.67 years old.
“I was really happy with my year,” Peguero said.
The biggest thing Peguero learned is tough to quantify. Although he’s boisterous and has seemingly never had a bad day, Peguero said he’s been guilty of putting too much pressure on himself, wasted thoughts that would take away from his natural athleticism.
“I used to think a lot about, ‘I need to get better. I need to do this. I need to do that.’ Now I’m just letting things happen,” Peguero said. “I feel like I learned how to control that part of the game. Just be free and enjoy it.”
There was certainly plenty to enjoy. Peguero’s home run total was third-highest among all minor leaguers 20 or younger. Meanwhile, he saw his fly-ball rate increase and his ground-ball rate decrease — an indication of Peguero getting more lift and finding additional power.
Peguero isn’t completely sure why that happened. He didn’t swing for the fences or overhaul his swing. He was just being himself and has continued to grow into his body, which obviously isn’t a bad thing for the Pirates.
Especially when mixed with Peguero’s personality and his willingness to take charge.
“If I see everybody quiet, I turn up the music and say, ‘Wake your ass up, guys,’ “ Peguero said. “I try to keep the energy going up. This is a privilege. It doesn’t matter if it’s a camp, something that doesn’t count toward a season, it still matters.
“If I’m doing something, I like to do it happy. It makes it easier for you to do it and makes it more interesting.”