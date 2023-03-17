Nate Herbig earned the nickname “Big Island” from his teammates at Stanford, a nod to his immense size and his native state of Hawaii. Since entering the NFL, teammates took a liking to the nickname “Nasty Nate” for his disagreeable disposition in the trenches.
Whatever his new Steelers teammates come to call him, it’s not hard to figure out how Herbig came about either of his monikers. At 6-foot-4 and 334 pounds, Herbig is straight out of central casting for an NFL guard. And he’s also not shy about expressing his affinity for playing the game with a nasty demeanor.
“I love to play the game of football,” Herbig said Thursday afternoon after he signed with the Steelers as a free agent. “I feel like football is played a certain way, and I’m going to play it that way — old school, smash-mouth. I like that stuff. As you can see, I’m built for it.”
Football is a way of life in Hawaii. Herbig attended Honolulu’s Saint Louis High School, the island’s best known football factory that has produced 18 NFL players. Among the school’s alumni are former Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, former Steelers running back Christian Fuamatu-Ma’afala and current NFL quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota.
Stanford signed Herbig and he earned freshman All-America honors for the Cardinal. He was named first-team All-Pac 12 following his sophomore season and got second-team All-Pac 12 after his junior season. It seemed he was on the fast track to the NFL.
Herbig decided to enter the draft early, but the pre-draft process hurt his stock. A slow 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine (5.40) and some other perceived limitations in his game convinced the league’s general managers and coaches he was not draft material.
The experience has shaped Herbig’s journey in the NFL.
“I’ve definitely got a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I feel like people label me or say my limitations and stuff, so every year I’m just trying to work, improve and just be a player. A real player.”
Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl has always been a believer in Herbig. He was working in Philadelphia’s front office s in 2019 and convinced the Eagles to sign him as an undrafted free agent. It didn’t take long for Herbig’s unrelenting style to endear him to Eagles coaches.
He started 12 games at right guard in his second NFL season, when the Eagles endured injuries along the interior of their offensive line. He started five more games in his third season once again when the Eagles had injuries up front.
The drafting of Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens made Herbig expendable, but when the Eagles cut him last spring, All-Pro center Jason Kelce sung his praises.
“Herbie is a great teammate, a great player,” Kelce said. “He’s always been able to go out there and get the job done regardless of who we’re playing or what we need him to do. These are hard ones. When you find guys like that, they have real value.”
Jets GM Joe Douglas, who also was in Philadelphia’s front office with Weidl in 2019, claimed Herbig off waivers the day after the Eagles released him.
Herbig did the same thing in New York that he did in Philadelphia. When Jets starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending injury, Herbig stepped in and started 11 games.
“I love his mentality and how he approaches the game,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said last fall. “He’s nasty. He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman.”
When Herbig became a free agent earlier this week, it didn’t take long to reunite with Weidl. He agreed to terms Tuesday mere hours after the NFL’s legal tampering period began.
“Andy Weidl is the GOAT,” Herbig said. “He’s the man. He was in Philly when I was in Philly, and we have that connection coming in a little bit.”
It remains to be seen how the Steelers plan to use Herbig, but they signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4 million guaranteed. At the very least he’ll provide quality depth at guard and center. (He also served as Kelce’s backup in Philadelphia.)
But the Steelers could have designs on Herbig unseating Kevin Dotson at left guard. Dotson, a fourth-round pick in 2020, became a starter last season, but he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.
If Dotson is on the roster in 2023, he’ll make $2.74 million, but they can save $2.6 million if they release him. Given his lack of versatility, it would make little sense to keep Dotson on the roster if he’s not the starting left guard.
Herbig’s signing also doesn’t bode well for Kendrick Green, the Steelers’ third-round pick in 2020. Green started at center as a rookie, but he transitioned to guard last year and was a healthy scratch for every game.
When he was asked Thursday if the opportunity to start with the Steelers is what enticed him to sign with them, Herbig replied: “I’m ready to play football. We’ll find out.”