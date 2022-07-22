Ryan Blaney is third in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. Martin Truex Jr. is ranked fourth and Kevin Harvick is ninth.
Even though none of those drivers visited Victory Lane this season, their position normally would be enough to qualify for the playoffs.
However, this is not a normal season.
NASCAR’s new Next Gen car created unpredictability and parity. Through 20 races, there are 14 winners, including five first-time winners: Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.
That means only two spots currently remain to make the 16-driver playoff field based on points.
Right now, that would be Blaney and Truex, meaning Harvick — the 2014 series champion and a postseason fixture — would be left out. Blaney is 105 points above the cutline, while Truex is 68 points in front of Harvick.
Six races are left in the regular season, starting this weekend at Pocono Raceway with the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400. It is NASCAR’s lone visit to the 2.5-mile track in Long Pond this year, marking the first time since 1982 Pocono will not host two Cup races in a season.
The good news for Blaney, Truex and Harvick is Pocono is a place where they have enjoyed success.
Blaney won there in June 2017 and has two top-five and six top-10 finishes in 12 starts.
Truex has a pair of victories among his 32 starts (June 2015, June 2018) along with six top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.
Harvick is the active leader in starts at Pocono with 42. He finally won there in June 2020 and has 15 top fives — including five second-place finishes — and 22 top 10s.
Even with a win, there could be no guarantee of making the playoffs. The possibility of 16 or more winners exists, which would mark the first time that happened since NASCAR implemented this playoff system in 2014.
Should there be 16 or more winners, points among those with one win determines who does and doesn’t go to the playoffs.
For that reason, drivers such as Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch will look to rely on past Pocono success to pick up another victory and help solidify their playoff position.
Bowman and Kyle Busch were last year’s winners at Pocono. Kyle Busch has four wins at the track and Kurt Busch has three.
Denny Hamlin, who is 19th in points but has two wins, is tied with Jeff Gordon for career victories at Pocono with six.
Joey Logano, who also has two wins this season, won at Pocono in June 2012.
Chase Elliott leads with three wins this season. Chastain and William Byron have two wins each. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have one win apiece. None of them, however, has a Cup win at Pocono.
Of course, past performance at Pocono could mean nothing since this is the first time the Next Gen car will race there. Three drivers participated in a Goodyear tire test with the car there in May: Suarez, Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola.
“There’s obviously not a ton of experience with the new car at Pocono,” said Brad Keselowski, who owns one Pocono win in August 2011. “From what I understand the cars can get really loose off the corners, so trying to manage that is going to be tricky, but will make it fun as well.”
No matter what happens, some notable drivers are going to be left out of the playoffs.
Practice for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 is scheduled Saturday at 2:35 p.m. with qualifying to follow at 3:20 p.m. The race gets the green flag Sunday at 3 p.m.