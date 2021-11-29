ESPN’s Todd McShay tweeted after the Ohio State Buckeye’s loss to Michigan that ‘if it comes down to to OSU and Cincinnati for the No. 4 spot in the CFP, Ohio State is simply better. Two losses might keep them out but I want the #best4teams.’
While the Buckeyes may be the better team on paper, they now have two losses and I can argue that there is more than just Cincinnati more deserving of that final spot.
Game results have to matter. Strength of schedule needs to matter. Going through the season unblemished needs to matter.
The eye test can only go so far. Sure the Buckeyes looked like world beaters against Michigan State and Purdue, but some of those other routs were against teams with losing records like Indiana and Rutgers. And Ohio State couldn’t get it done against an Oregon team that lost to 3-9 Stanford and looked ill-prepared in a game with its rival with so much riding in it.
So really if there is a question about the final spot in the playoff, I don’t really see how Ohio State is even in the conversation.
My take?
1. Georgia — The Bulldogs are in the playoff. It doesn’t even matter if they lose to Alabama. Georgia is 12-0 and giving up 6.9 points per game against a schedule that was a combined 70-62. Nine of Georgia’s 11 FBS opponents are bowl eligible and their closest game after the 10-3 win over Clemson in the opener was a 34-10 beatdown of Auburn.
2. Michigan — The Wolverines jump up two spots in my rankings after handling Ohio State. Michigan still needs to defeat Iowa in the Big 10 Championship to punch its ticket to the playoff, but a win solidifies a resume that includes victories over six bowl eligible teams to date. The Wolverines should also get a little extra credit for scheduling all FBS-level teams, which neither Georgia or Alabama can claim.
3. Oklahoma State — I’m fully on board with the Cowboys now. Teams on their schedule are 71-61, which is just a little better than both Georgia and Alabama. The Cowboys do have a loss to 7-5 Iowa State, but the teams they have beaten are a combined 64-56. Seven teams they have defeated are bowl eligible and they have wins over a pair of 10-win teams (Baylor and Oklahoma).
4. Cincinnati — The Bearcats ended up as the only other unbeaten team besides Georgia with their win over East Carolina and finishing unblemished needs to hold some weight. The resume has gotten a little better in recent weeks and the teams they’ve played are now a combined 58-73. That’s still not great, but the victory over Notre Dame in South Bend continues to be a big deal and six teams on their schedule ended up bowl eligible.
5. Alabama — The Tide probably should have lost to a now 6-loss Auburn team and they barely beat a 6-loss Florida team. Alabama’s one defeat came to a 4-loss Texas A&M squad. That said, Alabama’s schedule was as tough as Georgia’s with the teams’ combined record being 70-62 and the programs the Tide beat are a combined 62-58 with nine bowl-eligible teams among them. If Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship, it’s going to be in the playoff, perhaps at the expense of Cincinnati.
6. Notre Dame — The only blemish on the Irish’s record came at the hands of the unbeaten Bearcats. And like Cincinnati, the strength of schedule is lacking. Teams the Irish beat this year are just 59-71 with six of them being bowl eligible. So Notre Dame likely needs at least two of Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State to lose to assure itself of a spot in the playoff.
7. Baylor — There are only two teams in playoff contention with a pair of wins over programs with 10 wins — Oklahoma State and Baylor. And if the Bears should upset the Cowboys in the Big 12 title game, that would make three. No one gives Baylor a shot at making the playoff, but I believe they definitely are more deserving than Ohio State, and I think the case can be made over Notre Dame as well. The Bears opponents are 73-59 and the teams they have defeated are 57-51 with six bowl eligible teams among them.
8. Ole Miss — Sorry Buckeyes, but there is another 2-loss team that has a better resume than you and that’s the Rebels. Ole Miss played 12 FBS-level teams, which were a combined 80-64. The teams Ole Miss beat went 63-57 and eight of them are bowl eligible. Ole Miss can’t strengthen its case this week with a conference championship, but neither can Ohio State and the Buckeyes need it more.
9. Oregon — Yep, Oregon lost to 3-9 Stanford and the Ducks were blown out by Utah a couple weeks back. But the Ducks are actually in a conference championship game, the record of teams they have defeated is 54-53 and they won the head-to-head matchup with Ohio State. If a 2-loss team ends up being considered, shouldn’t the one that beat the other get the nod?
10. Ohio State — The Buckeyes opponents are a combined 78-66 and that’s pretty good, but the ones they beat are only 57-63. Only six teams Ohio State defeated are bowl eligible and only one (Michigan State) has more than eight wins. I just don’t see how this team can still be in the playoff conversation in McShay’s mind with so many others with resumes more deserving.