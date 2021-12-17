Najee Harris believes in a fairly simple adjustment for the Steelers as they hit the homestretch of the season.
Whether it’s pertaining to slow starts or play-to-play issues, Harris understands that giving an extra inch can go a long way. After practice Friday, he was asked about effort, and he cited a play against the Cincinnati Bengals a couple of weeks ago. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a first-quarter interception that was nearly brought back for a touchdown.
Harris, however, chased down Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and brought him down short of the goal line. Pittsburgh’s defense stood up from there, forcing Cincinnati to settle for a field goal.
It should be noted that the Steelers still lost, 41-10, so it isn’t like Harris saved or clinched the game. The point he was trying to make, though, is that extra-effort plays can make a difference. It’s something he believes is important to this team.
“If he would have scored it would have been seven points, but because I stopped him, our defense stopped them to three points,” Harris said. “That can be the difference of the game, especially in the NFL. It’s so close and anything can happen. It’s just those little points that you think don’t matter. It matters a lot. I feel like we need more of that on this team, to be honest.”
Especially recently, there has been some speculation about the Steelers’ effort. Wide receiver Chase Claypool made plenty of headlines for signaling for a first down late against the Minnesota Vikings, with time working against a potential comeback drive. Pittsburgh has also come out slow to start games recently, something that plagued them again in Minnesota.
It may be a bit too simple to say that the Steelers simply have to try harder to win games. At the same time, the Steelers did nearly come back to beat the Vikings. They did the same against the Los Angeles Chargers a few weeks ago.
So even if Harris is a rookie, he feels that he can set an example for the level of effort and awareness needed to eek out close victories and win on a down-to-down basis.
“Even during the games, when I first got here, just talking to the linemen about how frustrated they get,” Harris said. “It’s part of the sport to talk. Some people like that in the game. I’m not really the guy to do that, but sometimes it’s a difference between talking mess and going overboard and drawing a penalty, affecting the whole team. ...
“Just know that it’s going to be a one-on-one battle all game, and just know that if you win most of the battles, that’s just as good as talking mess. You just won the plays. So just little things like that and telling them it’s OK to talk mess, just know that there’s a limit.”
Freiermuth
bouncing back
Fair or not, tight end Pat Freiermuth was disappointed with himself after Thursday’s loss. At the end of the game, he had an opportunity to haul in the potential game-saving touchdown as time expired, but a hard hit from Vikings safety Harrison Smith jarred the ball loose.
Roethlisberger shared that Freiermuth was hard on himself. On Friday, Freiermuth expressed his disappointment.
“It definitely sucks not being able to come away with that catch, but credit to the Vikings for making a good play and Harrison Smith and stuff like that, but at the end of the day that’s a catch I’ve made a couple of times in camp and my past, so I think at the end of the day, I should have made that play,” Freiermuth said.
On the bright side, Freiermuth was trusted in that spot, and he does feel like he’s played better recently and is getting more opportunities in the passing game.
In his mind, though, the next step is to actually go out and make the tough plays.
“Obviously you can take [positives] from it and I kind of did in a little way, but I just have to finish the play and come away with the contested catch,” Freiermuth said.