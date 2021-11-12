Somewhere in his mom’s treasure trove of memorabilia and football knick knacks, Penei Sewell still has Troy Polamalu’s towel.
It was 2010, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, where Polamalu was staging his inaugural football camp on the island his parents came from. Polamalu didn’t know it at the time, but he might have dreamed it. Sewell was only 9 but already bigger than his second-oldest brother, and a passion for football only intensified by seeing the star Steelers safety up close and personal (along with a few other NFL players he brought with him, including Pittsburgh teammate Ryan Clark).
“What they did for the island, that was really special,” Sewell recalled this week in an interview with the Post-Gazette.
Eleven years later, Sewell is a rookie offensive tackle for the Lions, who will pay a visit Sunday to Heinz Field. Coming out of Oregon at just 20 years old, Sewell went to Detroit with the seventh overall pick and has been hailed as a generational talent on the offensive line. He turned 21 last month and has started all eight games so far for a rebuilding franchise that hopes and believes they can build around him.
Asked if Polamalu was his favorite player growing up, Sewell pauses briefly. He’s not a safety, or even a defensive player, but Polamalu’s greatness transcended positions and any team allegiances for Sewell and his three brothers. Penei (pronounced peh-NAY) is the only one who didn’t play defense in college, but at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds with quick feet, he’s a rare physical specimen who could turn out to be the best Polynesian player in the NFL since Polamalu.
“My favorite player, yes, overall, because for a Polynesian to see what he did on the biggest stage, and how he approached it, and just him being him, it was just crazy,” Sewell said. “It kind of motivated me and created a new fire that I could be like him.”
Sewell has fond memories of his interactions with Polamalu, few as they were. Polamalu’s football camp continued, but Sewell and his family moved to the United States. There was the first time Sewell ran the 40-yard dash, complete with laser-timing equipment operated by then-Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga. Sewell even got to run it next to Polamalu one time.
Then there was when Polamalu wiggled his hips in front of everyone at the camp, which Sewell estimated was probably the entire 3,000-plus population of Pago Pago, because no one wanted to miss this homecoming. It was actually Sewell’s father Gabe, a former college football player-turned-high school coach, who wrapped a Polynesian lavalava around Polamalu’s waist as he did a Samoan dance while the crowd sang. It was all part of an initiative by the Troy and Theodora Polamalu Foundation, which used sport as a vehicle to help with much more in his ancestral home.
“Man, he did a lot,” Sewell said. “He went from helping the little kids in little league, to schools — whatever they needed in high school, offering computers so that we could have access to the Internet and Google and stuff like that to help out with our schoolwork. He and his family, man, they’re just real genuine people, soft-speaking people. It just amazes you every time they speak.”
Sewell intends to follow in those footsteps with a foundation of his own, something he said is already in the works as he gets acclimated to life in the NFL. On Sunday, he’ll be wearing No. 58 and playing right tackle after beginning the season at left tackle in place of injured starter Taylor Decker.
That means Sewell will be matched up against T.J. Watt, who’s trying to become the first Steeler to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Sewell’s idol, Polamalu.
“He’s definitely a talented player,” Watt said Friday. “He played against us at right [tackle] in the preseason, but I didn’t get to play against him. Excited for the matchup, and I see a lot of talent there.”
It’s also a weekend that Polamalu will be honored as part of the franchise’s 2020 Hall of Honor class. The famously spotlight-shy Polamalu isn’t expected to be in attendance for the game, but perhaps Sewell can steal a glance at the scoreboard as the league’s 2010 defensive MVP is celebrated by the crowd that adored him.
When Polamalu was in Pittsburgh last month to receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring, he threw his considerable weight behind more opportunities for Polynesians in the NFL. He specifically referenced his uncle Kennedy Polamalu, an American Samoa native in his fifth year as running backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.
“It’s really beautiful to be a part of not only an amazing community of Samoans and Polynesians, but a small community of Samoans and Polynesians,” Polamalu said. “We’re definitely very represented as players, but there’s also a lot of talented coaches out there, my uncle included, that should be making some bigger noise as far as head coaching opportunities, with as much impact as we have in the game.
“It’s really awesome. ... It’s such a beautiful thing to see more and more Samoans, whether they’re quarterbacks or linebackers, safeties, and all the positions.”
Polamalu added that the effort to engage with youth in the Samoan islands, spearheaded by his wife, opened his eyes to how he could help and interact with that community. Now, a little more than a decade later, Sewell is living proof of the good done by the Polamalus.
When his childhood idol began a Hall of Fame induction speech with these words — “I am a first-generation American Samoan and proudly representing my family’s lineage to American and the NFL — Sewell was overcome with emotion.
“Inspirational,” Sewell said Thursday. “To see him up there and see the man I really looked up to and created that fire in me, to see him get that gold jacket and speak in front of everybody, it’s a dream. Now looking at him and where I’m at in my life, I look at that as another challenge.
“If by any way possible Troy hears this, I just want to say I appreciate that man and what he created in me.”