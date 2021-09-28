HOLLIDAYSBURG — Moshannon Valley’s Alex Leskovansky just missed qualifying for the PIAA State Championships on Tuesday at the District 6 Class AA Boys Golf Championships at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
Leskovansky carded an 83 tying him for the final spot with Bishop Guilfoyle’s Nick Helsley.
The two went to a playoff where Helsley won the second hole to advance.
St. Joseph’s Timothy Peters won the event with a 75.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Oliver Harpster finished 30th with a round of 99.
Glendale’s Logen Krepps withdrew from the event.
The PIAA Championships get underway on Oct. 18 at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.