Clearfield Municipal Authority is about to start a pilot study to upgrade filters at Montgomery Run Reservoir.
Clearfield Municipal Authority Board Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona said recently the authority has completed the paperwork with the state Department of Environmental Protection and in discussions with state officials, the pilot study would be approved next month. The study would start in February or March and last three months.
CMA is looking at replacing the traditional sand filters at the reservoir with a state-of-the-art membrane filtration system at a cost of $6 million. The new system would be similar to the filtration system at the Moose Creek Reservoir.
CMA is moving forward with the project as quickly as possible in the hopes of securing federal infrastructure grant funds to help pay for the project. However, before the project can proceed, the pilot study needs to be completed first.
The pilot study will cost approximately $60,000.
Balliet said the filter project would take about two years for all of the design, financing and permitting to be completed and another two years for construction.