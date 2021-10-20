SPRING MILLS — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey took his first Mountain League Championship on Wednesday, topping the Love brothers of Hollidaysburg.
Muckey finished the race in 16:34, 16 seconds ahead of Chris Love and 20 seconds ahead of Ben Love.
Mountie teammate Scott Frantz also finished in the top 10, taking eighth in a time of 18:29.
P-O finished fourth in the team standings with a total of 103. Bellefonte won the team title with a 34 — with five runners in the top 10.
Clearfield’s top runner was Eli Fox, who crossed the line 15th in a time of 19:14.
On the girls’ side, Clearfield’s Scarlett Singleton finished third in a time of 22:08.
Penns Valley took the top two spots, as Anna Stitzer won the race in 19:09. Teammate Alexis Durn was second in 21:34.
Lady Bison Danna Bender also came away with a top ten finish, placing seventh in 23:14.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Manna Potter had a ninth-place finish in 23:20. Jaylee Cook just missed out on a top-ten finish, taking 11th in 24:13.
Hollidaysburg won the team title with a total of 50 points. P-O was second with 63 points, while Clearfield finished fourth with 80.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action on Oct. 30 at the District 6 Championships at Indian Valley Middle School in Burnham.
Clearfield travels to the District 9 Championships at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School on Oct. 30.
Mountain League
Championships
at Penns Valley H.S.
Boys
Team Key and Standings
1. Bellefonte (B) 34. 2. Hollidaysburg (H) 50. 3. Tyrone (T) 88. 4. Philipsburg-Osceola (PO) 103. 5. Penns Valley (PV) 110. 6. Clearfield (C) 127.
Top Ten
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 16:34. 2. Chris Love, H, 16:50. 3. Ben Love, H, 16:54. 4. Chase Ebeling, B, 17:10. 5. Alexander Crist, B, 17:22. 6. Alexander Mansfield, B, 18:04. 7. McClain Reamer, PV, 18:19. 8. Scott Frantz, PO, 18:29. 9. Eric Bennett, B, 18:35. 10. Daniel Mussett, B, 18:36.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
27. Shane Parrish, 22:04. 33. Braeden Fenton, 22:27. 34. Tyke Phillips, 23:23. 36. Grant Lutz, 25:03. 37. Ben Meyers, 26:21.
Clearfield runners
15. Eli Fox, 19:14. 17. Tyler Olsen, 19:26. 28. David Graham, 22:06. 32. Wyatt Reorda, 22:17. 35. Ben Leighow, 24:08.
Girls
Team Key and Standings
1. Hollidaysburg (H) 50. 2. Philipsburg-Osceola (PO) 63. 3. Penns Valley (PV) 70. 4. Clearfield (C) 80. 5. Bellefonte (B) 81. No score: Tyrone (T).
Top Ten
1. Anna Stitzer, PV, 19:09. 2. Alexis Durn, PV, 21:34. 3. Scarlett Singleton, C, 22:08. 4. Ashleigh Aukerman, B, 22:31. 5. Beth Pearson, T, 22:49. 6. Allison Burk, H, 23:07. 7. Danna Bender, C, 23:14. 8. Lilly Clayton, H, 23:19. 9. Manna Potter, PO, 23:20. 10. CeCe Williams, H, 23:46.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola
runners
11. Jaylee Cook, 24:13. 15. Kylie Timko, 24:52. 16. Marlee Butterworth, 25:10. 17. Evie Raker, 25:24. 18. Audrey Smith, 25:28. 21. Sarah Bock, 26:06.
Other Clearfield runners
22. Olivia Graham, 26:14. 24. Ruth Wurster, 26:55. 28. Dehlia Elbe, 29:55.