NEWVILLE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey won the 2021 Ben Bloser Invitational Saturday at Big Spring High School.
Muckey ran the course in a time of 17:09.06 to earn the first-place medal. Mountie teammate Scott Frantz also medaled. He placed 26th in a time of 19:49.12. The boys were sixth in the team race.
Lady Mounties’ Jaylee Cook (24:01.23) and Manna Potter (25:42.17) were the top finishers for the girls team.
P-O is back in action Tuesday, hosting Clearfield.
Philipsburg-Osceola results
Boys
1. Chad Muckey, 17:09.061. 26. Scott Frantz, 19:49.121. 51. Sean Meyers, 22:40.850. 59. Grant Lutz, 25:27. 432. 60. Braeden Fenton, 26:55.358.
Girls
44. Jaylee Cook, 24:01.231. 58. Manna Potter, 25:42.177. 61. Kylie Timko, 25:52.070. 64. Evelyn Raker, 26:11.587. 71. Audrey Smith, 26:49.021. 77. Sarah Bock, 27:14.919. 78. Marlee Butterworth, 27:22.060.