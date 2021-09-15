SPRING MILLS — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey set a new program record Tuesday, running a 17:07 at a cross country meet at Penns Valley.
Muckey’s top time helped the Mounties go 1-1 on the day, beating the host Rams 15-50, while dropping a 22-39 decision to Bellefonte.
Scott Frantz recorded a time of 19:36 to place sixth.
The Lady Mounties had a 3-4-5 finish from Jaylee Cook (25:14), Manna Potter (25:42) and Kylee Timko (25:44) on the way to a 19-42 win over Bellefonte. P-O fell to Penns Valley 28-29.
P-O is back in action Saturday at the Ben Bloser Invitational.