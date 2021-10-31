REEDSVILLE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey placed second in the District 6 class A boys race on Saturday to punch his ticket to the PIAA Championships Nov. 6 at Hershey.
Muckey ran a time of 17:32, which was less than seven seconds behind the District 6 champ Dillon Green (Marion Center), who ran a 17:25.8.
Mountie Scott Frantz will join Muckey at the PIAA meet after finishing ninth in a time of 18:42.50.
P-O’s Shane Parish (39th), Braedon Fenton (55th) and Tyke Phillips (61st) helped P-O place fifth in the team race, which Marion Center won.
West Branch’s Sage Carr was 17th with a time of 19:46.3, while Mo Valley’s Roman Faulds took 31st in 21:05.8 to lead their respective teams.
Knights’ Sam Howard (42), Alex Leskovansky (66), Lyric Waugh (70) and Isaiah Shimmell (76) also ran for 10th-place Mo Valley.
West Branch also had finishers in Noah Ryder (29) and Jacob Alexander (42).
Penns Valley’s Anna Stitzer won the girls race in 19:07.1. West Branch’s Erika Alexander (38th) and Moshannon Valley’s Xena Sieminski were the only Progressland girls that competed.