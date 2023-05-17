ALTOONA — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey finished second in the boys 3200-meter run at the District 6 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Mansion Park in Altoona on Wednesday.
Muckey finished in a time of 9:40.45, meeting the state qualifying standard and giving him a second event at the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University May 26-27.
The Mountie senior also qualified for the 1600-meter race.
Huntingdon’s Tyler Rader won the race in 9:33.63.
Juniata’s Wyatt Stroup was third and also met the state qualifying standard.