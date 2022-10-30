REEDSVILLE — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey took second place at the District 6 Class AA Cross Country Championships at Indian Valley Middle School in Reedsville on Saturday.
Muckey crossed the line in a personal best time of 15:52.70, just behind the winner, Logan Stawser of Juniata. Strawser came across in a time of 15:09.50.
Mountie junior Tyke Phillips finsihed 17th with a time of 19:05.70, while Shane Parish was 24th in 20:28.80.
Freshman Nick Matweecha was 26th. Grant Lutz (31st), Peyton Warner (32nd) and Carson Carlheim (35th) rounded out the runners for P-O.
Juniata, which had four runners in the top 10, claimed the team standings with a point total of 31.
Bellefonte also had four runners in the top 10 and finished second with a 39.
Philipsburg-Osceola was fourth in the team standings.
In the girls’ Class AA race, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jaylee Cook placed 14th in a time if 22:34.50. Teammate Lily Warlow was 19th in 23:25.
Manna Potter came across 23rd in 24:02.70. Marlee Butterworth (30th), Emma Wisor (31st), Sarah Bock (32nd) and Evelyn Raker (36th) finished out the runners for the Lady Mounties.
Forest Hills’ Delaney Dumm won the Class AA race in a time of 18:35.60.
Central Cambria, which had six runners in the top 10, won the team standings with a point total of 22.
Philipsburg-Osceola finished fourth in the team standings.
In the Class A boys’ race, West Branch’s Noah Ryder was the top runner, claiming 25th place in a time of 18:44.50.
Teammate Sage Carr was 28th in a time of 18:53.80, while Jacob Alexander was 48th.
Kevin Hurley (65th) and Brayden Brown (77th) rounded out the Warriors competing in the race.
Moshannon Valley’s George Nestlerode was 45th in 19:29.00, while Roman Faulds placed 55th in 20:04.60.
Sam Howard (58th), Oscar Lin (68th), Brady Kay (70th), Carter Weakland (115th) and Jimmy Lamoreau (122nd) also competed for the Knights.
Huntingdon’s Tyler Rader won the race in a time of 15:59.30.
Central Cambria won the team title, while West Branch placed eighth and Mo Valley was 10th.
In the Class A girls’ race, West Branch’s Erika Alexander was 35th in a time of 23:52.50. Emma Petriskey finished 39th, while Skylah Baker was 95th.
Moshannon Valley’s Annabeth Anderson was 69th in 26:01.20, while teammate Roxie Wagner was 81st.
Central’s Lanee Berkhimer won the race in a time of 19:33.60.
Marion Center won the team title by just five points over St. Joseph’s Academy.
Muckey moves on to the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Hershey at 2 p.m.