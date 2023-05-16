ALTOONA — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey finished fourth at the District 6 Class 2A Track and Field Championships on Tuesday in the 1600-meter run.
Muckey finished with a time of 4:29.70, just three seconds back of Bellefonte’s Alexander Crist in third place.
Huntingdon’s Tyler Rader won the event in a time of 4:17.21, nearly six seconds ahead of second place Aiden Lechleitner of Central Cambria.
The top four all met the PIAA qualifying standard and will move on the state meet at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium on May 26 and 27.