TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team pounded out 19 hits in a 17-7 drubbing of host Tyrone on Monday afternoon.
The Mounties led from start to finish, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
TJ Wildman led the way with a 5-for-5 day, with two RBIs, two runs scored and two doubles.
Brandon Hahn tallied three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. One of his hits was a double.
Ben Gustkey added three RBIs on two hits and scored twice. Denny Prestash had three hits and plated two runs, while Parker Lamb and Sam McDonald also each had two RBIs.
Zach Yoder pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and three walks to earn the win. He also had four strikeouts.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Bellefonte on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—17
Gustkey 3223, DeSimone 6330, Wildman 5252, Ivicic 1100, Lamb 4112, Prestash 4032, Harpster 0000, Emigh 4210, Massung 3200, Scaife 2100, Hahn 4233, McDonald 3112, Minarchick 1000, Yoder 0000. Totals: 40-17-19-14.
Tyrone—7
Walk 3121, Coleman 4220, Ewing 2000, Legars 3232, Hamer 3121, McClure 4000, Light 4010, L. Seeger 0000, R. Seeger 1011, Lehner 2110, Oakes 1010, Miller 2000, McClellen 1000, Patterson 0000, Postreich 0000, Bonsell 0000. Totals: 30-7-13-5.
Score by Innings
P-O 313 310 6—17 19 2
Tyrone 000 133 0— 7 13 6
Errors—Wildman, Emigh. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Tyrone 7. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Tyrone 1. 2B—Wildman 2, Hahn. Coleman 2, LeGars 2. 3B—DeSimone. SF—Gustkey, Lamb, Prestash. HBP—McDonald. Ewing, Lehner. SB—LeGars, Light. CS—Gustkey.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder—4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Hahn—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Prestash—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Tyrone: Coleman—1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Postreich—1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Patterson—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. McClure—2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Bonsell—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Yoder (1-0). LP—Coleman.