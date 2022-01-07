BOALSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team had four players in double figures in a 71-33 victory over St. Joseph’s Academy on Friday night.
The Mounties were led by Oliver Harpster’s 19 points. Jeremy Whitehead had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Jake DeSimone added 16 points, while Tristan Doyle netted 14. Nick Johnson had 12 rebounds for the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 6-2 overall and travels to Bellefonte on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—71
Harpster 8 1-1 19, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Doyle 7 0-2 14, DeSimone 7 2-2 16, Whitehead 4 2-3 13, C. Hahn 1 0-0 2, Snyder 1 0-0 3, Philippi 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Wolfinger 0 0-0 0, Parish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 5-9 71.
St. Joseph’s—33
C. Warner 3 0-0 6, Gigante 1 0-0 2, Surovec 0 0-0 0, Peters 2 0-0 4, Yartz 2 0-0 5, N. Warner 1 0-0 2, Duckworth 1 0-0 3, Clark 0 0-0 0, Capparelle 4 0-0 11, Welsh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0-0 33.
Three-pointers: Harpster 2, Whitehead 2. Yartz, Duckworth, Capparelle 3.
Score by Quarters
P-O 25 14 24 8—71
St. Joe’s 12 8 10 3—33