PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team fell to visiting Hollidaysburg on Thursday afternoon 5-4.
Hollidaysburg’s Matt Smith hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie.
TJ Wildman took the loss after coming on in relief of starter Denny Prestash.
Wildman allowed just the one run in three innings of relief.
Denny Prestash had a hit and an RBI, while Gavin Emigh also had a hit, an RBI and a sacrifice.
Jake DeSimone added a triple.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Tyrone on Monday.
Hollidaysburg—5
Bukosky 4110, Smith 3323, Perry 2010, Karageanes 3010, Hileman 3001, Ulery 3000, Banks 4000, Hockey 4010, Rossman 3100. Totals: 29-5-6-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Gustkey 3010, Lamb 3000, DeSimone 4110, Wildman 3210, Massung 3000, Prestash 2011, Emigh 1011, Scaife 3000, Hahn 2000, Minarchick 1000, Ivicic 0100. Totals: 25-4-5-2.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 101 201 0—5 6 1
Philipsburg-Osceola 201 010 0—4 5 2
Errors—Perry. Massung, Wildman. LOB—Hollidaysburg 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. 2B—Smith. 3B—DeSimone. HR—Smith (solo, 6th). SAC—Emigh. SB—Emigh, Gustkey. CS—Gustkey. HBP—Emigh.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Smith—4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO. Perry—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. Wildman—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Perry. LP—Wildman.