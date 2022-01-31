SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team got six three pointers from Jeremy Whitehead in a 56-45 loss to Penns Valley on Monday night.
Whitehead finished the game with 20, while Tristan Doyle had eight.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 10-6 overall and 5-6 in Mountain League. P-O hosts Penns Valley this evening.
Philipsburg-Osceola—45
Harpster 1 0-0 3, Johnson 5 0-3 10, Doyle 3 2-2 8, DeSimone 1 0-1 2, Whitehead 6 2-2 20, C. Hahn 0 2-2 2, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-9 45.
Penns Valley—56
Welshans 4 0-0 9, Butler 0 0-0 0, Romig 3 4-4 10, Culver 5 0-0 11, K. Niewinski 2 2-2 6, Criter 2 0-1 5, C. Niewinski 0 0-0 0, Bramlett 5 4-6 15.
Three-pointers: Harpster, Whitehead 6.
Score by Quarters
P-O 14 5 12 14—45
Penns Valley 12 10 13 19—56