PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Denny Prestash knocked in five runs on a double and a homer on Monday in the Mounties’ 10-6 victory over Tyrone.
Prestash had two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run single in the fourth.
Parker Lamb added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, along with three runs scored.
Jamey Massung had three hits with a double, while Ben Gustkey had two hits.
Alex Knepp also had a double.
Gavin Emigh picked up his third win of the season, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks.
Brandon Hahn picked up his second save of the year, pitching the final three innings in relief.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 13-5 overall and 10-5 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host DuBois Central Catholic today.
Tyrone—6
Legars 4111, Walk 3200, Gampe 3000, Haner 3330, Coleman 3001, McClure 4011, Patterson 3011, Seeger 1000, Lehner 3000, Patterson 3000, Parsons 0000, Ewing 0000, Bonsell 0000, Postreich 0000. Totals: 30-6-6-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
Gustkey 4220, DeSimone 3100, Lamb 4332, Prestash 4125, Massung 3130, Knepp 3010, Hahn 3011, Emigh 2000, Kephart 1100, Peterson 2100, McDonald 0000. Totals: 29-10-12-8.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 013 010 1—6 8 1
P-O 102 402 x—9 12 5
Errors—Lehner. Gustkey, Lamb, 2, McDonald, Peterson. LOB—Tyrone 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. DP—Tyrone 1. 2B—Haner 2. Knepp, Lamb, Massung, Prestash. HR—Legars. Prestash. SB—Emigh, Gustkey 2. CS—Coleman, Patterson. Prestash.
Pitching
Tyrone: Bonsell—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Ewing—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Postreich—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. McClure—1 IP,, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Emigh—4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Hahn—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Emigh (3-0). LP—Bonsell. S—Hahn (2).