SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team toppled Penns Valley 11-6 on Tuesday.
Ben Gustkey had two hits and knocked in three runs for the Mounties.
Denny Prestash added two RBIs and a double, while Sam McDonald had two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Zach Yoder pitched four innings, allowing three hits and four runs. He walked six and struck out five to earn the win.
Brandon Hahn earned the three-inning save, allowing no earned runs on two hits.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in the Mountain League. The Mounties play at the Curve Classic today against Northern Cambria at 12:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola—11
Gustkey c 4123, DeSimone cf 4101, Wildman dh 2001, Prestash lf 3012, Massung 1b 4110, Yoder p 3000, Hahn p 1000, Minarchick 3b 3110, Knepp 0100, Emigh rf 3100, McDonald 2b 2422, Ivicic pr 0100, Lamb ss 0000. Totals: 29-11-7-9.
Penns Valley—6
Brooks 4010, Houser 4000, Brodzina 4100, Meyer 4220, Keith 3211, Stover 3111, Greene 3000, Brungart 0001, Romig 1000, Lieb 0000. Totals: 28-6-5-4.
Score by Innings
P-O 052 002 2—11 7 3
Penns Valley 022 000 2— 6 5 1
Errors—Emigh, Lamb, Minarchick. Lieb. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Penns Valley 7. 2B—McDonald, Prestash. SB—Gustkey 3, McDonald 2. Meyer.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder—4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO. Hahn—3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Penns Valley: Stover—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO. Meyer—5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Yoder (3-0). LP—Stover. S—Hahn. (1)