HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team fell to host Hollidaysburg 65-51 on Thursday night.
The Mounties were led by Jake DeSimone’s 18 points. Oliver Harpster added 15.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host East Juniata on Saturday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—51
Harpster 4 7-9 15, DeSimone 7 3-3 18, Johnson 2 0-2 4, Mason 3 0-1 6, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Hahn 1 0-1 4, Meyers 2 0-1 4, Lamb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-17 51.
Hollidaysburg—65
Weimert 4 1-4 9, Rhodes 3 4-6 11, Holsopple 2 0-0 4, Steiner 4 3-4 14, Waters 2 2-3 6, Goodman 5 2-3 13, Albrano 2 0-0 6.
Three-pointers: DeSimone, Hahn. Rhodes, Steiner 3, Goodman, Albrano 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 12 12 8 19—51
Hollidaysburg 19 15 14 17—65