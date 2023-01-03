TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team defeated host Tyrone 33-27 on Tuesday.
Ian Phillips (152) recorded the Mounties’ lone fall on the evening, while Ben Gustkey (133), Nate Fleck (139) and Marcus Gable (160) all won close decisions.
Caleb Hummel (107), Ace Foster (114) and Hunter Kephart (127) added forfeit victories for the Mounties, who improved to 5-3 on the season.
P-O is back in action Saturday, hosting the Mountaineer Classic.
Altoona, Bellefonte, Glendale, Punxsutawney and West Branch are the participating teams in the dual tournament.
Philipsburg-Osceola 33,
Tyrone 27
114—Ace Foster, PO, won by forfeit (6-0)
121—Logan Rumberger, T, dec. Sam McDonald, PO, 4-0 (6-3)
127—Hunter Kephart, PO, won by forfeit (12-3)
133—Ben Gustkey, PO, dec. Remington Fleck, T, 2-1 (15-3)
139—Nate Fleck, PO, dec. Cohen Wallace, T, 3-2 (18-3)
145—Lukas Walk, T, pinned Haydn Kephart, PO, 2:53 (18-9)
152—Ian Phillips, PO, pinned Brody Klein, T, 2:54 (24-9)
160—Marcus Gable, PO, dec. Andrew Weaver, T, 4-2 (27-9)
172—Kyle Scott, T, pinned Dylan Koptchak, PO, 2:48 (27-15)
189—Richard Rawlings, T, dec. Matthew Rowles, PO, 10-5 (27-18)
215—Caleb McKinney, T, dec. Andrew Hensal, PO, 8-3 (27-21)
285—Braden Ewing, T, pinned Trevor Cort, PO, 0:24 (27-27)
107—Caleb Hummel, PO, won by forfeit (33-27)