ALTOONA — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Carson Long scored a pair of second-half goals and Evan Bock netted one to lift the Mounties to a 3-1 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle on Tuesday.
Long moved into second on the P-O career goal scorer list with 55.
Sawyer Sites assisted on Long’s first goal. which Justin Ivicic added a helper on Bock’s tally.
“Sawyer Sites had an outstanding game out wide,” P-O head coach Ryan Long said. “He was basically unstoppable tonight in 1v1 situations. Sawyer impressed us more than we can say.
“Evan Bock’s goal was a left-footed bomb from 25 yards out to the upper right corner, the type of goals kids dream about scoring.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-0 with the win.
The Mounties host Bellefonte on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3,
Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Carson Long, PO, (Sawyer Sites), 41:14.
2. Evan Bock, PO, (Justin Ivicic), 47:06.
3. Carson Long, PO, (unassisted), 64:34.
4. Lincoln Dom, BG, (unassisted), 66.:26.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 21, Bishop Guilfoyle 8.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Hunter Bell) 5, Bishop Guilfoyle (Evan Burke) 12.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 7. Bishop Guilfoyle 3.