PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team scored three times in a span of 8:49 in the second half to turn a 3-2 halftime deficit into a 5-3 victory over Cambria Heights.
Carson Long had two goals and an assist to lead the Mounties.
Hunter McKinney added two goals, including one off a Siler Dixon assist at 56:55 to make the score 5-3. Evan Bock’s tally just 2:45 earlier gave the Mounties the lead for good.
Matt Thompson and Hunter Bell combined to make six saves in goal for P-O, which improved to 5-1 with the win.
Cambria Heights got a pair of goals from George Campbell.
The Mounties host Tyrone on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 5,
Cambria Heights 3
Scoring
First Half
1. Hunter McKinney, P-O, (Carson Long), 1:11.
2. Carson Long, PO, (Matt Eirich), 2:35.
3. Mason Eckenrode, CH, 12:37.
4. George Campbell, CH, 17:03.
5. George Campbell, CH, 32:50.
Second Half
6. Carson Long, PO, (unassisted), 48:06.
7. Evan Bock, PO, (unassisted), 54:10.
8. Hunter McKinney, PO, (Siler Dixon), 56:55.
Shots: Cambria Heights 10. Philipsburg-Osceola 21.
Saves: Cambria Heights (Cooper Fyock) 15, Philipsburg-Osceola (Hunter Bell 2, Matt Thompson 4) 6.
Corner kicks: Cambria Heights 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 7.