BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team edged host Bellefonte 4-2 on Thursday behind a 4-hitter from Denny Prestash.
Prestash tossed the first six innings and allowed just two runs on four hits, while walking two batters and striking out one. Parker Scaife tossed a scoreless seventh to notch the save.
Jake DeSimone was 3-for-3 at the plate and had two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in a 3-run fifth inning.
Sam McDonald added two hits for P-O. TJ Wildman and Parker Lamb each added a hit and an RBI.
P-O improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties host Clearfield on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Gustkey c 2100, DeSimone cf 3032, Wildman dh 4011, Lamb 3b 4011, Prestash p-lf 3010, Emigh rf 3000, Massung 1b 1010, Hahn lf 3000, McDonald 2b 3220, Ivicic 0100. Totals: 26-4-9-4.
Bellefonte—2
Johnson p-cf 4112, Vancas 2b 2000, Ebeling cf-p 2000, Heckman ss 2000, Purnell 0000, Kormanic c 3010, Capparrella dh 3000, Corman 1b 3000, Fisher lf 3010, Brown 3b 3110. Totals: 25-2-4-2.
Score by Innings
P-O 001 030 0—4 9 1
Bellefonte 000 020 0—2 4 0
Errors—Lamb. HR—Johnson. SF—DeSimone. SB—DeSimone, Prestash. HBP—Heckman.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Scaife—1 IP, 0 H 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bellefonte: Tomasacci—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, O ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Johnson—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Ebeling—3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Prestash (1-0). LP—Ebeling. Save—Scaife.