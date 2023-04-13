BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team edged host Bellefonte 4-2 on Thursday behind a 4-hitter from Denny Prestash.

Prestash tossed the first six innings and allowed just two runs on four hits, while walking two batters and striking out one. Parker Scaife tossed a scoreless seventh to notch the save.

Jake DeSimone was 3-for-3 at the plate and had two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in a 3-run fifth inning.

Sam McDonald added two hits for P-O. TJ Wildman and Parker Lamb each added a hit and an RBI.

P-O improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain League.

The Mounties host Clearfield on Monday.

Philipsburg-Osceola—4

Gustkey c 2100, DeSimone cf 3032, Wildman dh 4011, Lamb 3b 4011, Prestash p-lf 3010, Emigh rf 3000, Massung 1b 1010, Hahn lf 3000, McDonald 2b 3220, Ivicic 0100. Totals: 26-4-9-4.

Bellefonte—2

Johnson p-cf 4112, Vancas 2b 2000, Ebeling cf-p 2000, Heckman ss 2000, Purnell 0000, Kormanic c 3010, Capparrella dh 3000, Corman 1b 3000, Fisher lf 3010, Brown 3b 3110. Totals: 25-2-4-2.

Score by Innings

P-O 001 030 0—4 9 1

Bellefonte 000 020 0—2 4 0

Errors—Lamb. HR—Johnson. SF—DeSimone. SB—DeSimone, Prestash. HBP—Heckman.

Pitching

Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Scaife—1 IP, 0 H 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.

Bellefonte: Tomasacci—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, O ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Johnson—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Ebeling—3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.

WP—Prestash (1-0). LP—Ebeling. Save—Scaife.

