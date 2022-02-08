ALLPORT — The Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch wrestling teams ended their respective regular seasons Tuesday with a rivalry matchup at West Branch High School.
The visiting Mounties won seven of the 10 contested bouts and picked up three forfeits in a 54-18 victory.
The Warriors also got a dual meet victory earlier in the evening, topping Claysburg-Kimmel 47-11 in a match that had been postponed from earlier in the season.
P-O got falls from Ian Phillips (132), Marcus Gable (138), Austin Foster (145), Dom Shaw (189) and Chase Klinger (285) to lead the way over the Warriors.
West Branch countered with pins by Landon Bainey (113), Logan Folmar (172) and Billy Bumbarger (215).
“I thought our guys wrestled well,” P-O head coach Justin Fye said. “We were looking to score points all the time and being aggressive in positions where we needed to be aggressive.
“We talked about working on being in better positions and I felt like our guys did that. i felt like our bottom wrestling was getting better all the time. We were moving on the whistle. i was really pleased with the effort the guys gave.”
Gable and Foster opened the meet with back-to-back pins for the Mounties. Gable pinned Aaron Myers at 1:17, while Foster stopped John Myers at 3:22.
P-O’s Luke Hughes followed with a 5-0 decision over Tyce Cantolina at 160 to up the visitors advantage to 15-0.
Folmar got the Warriors on the board at 172, using a headlock to pin Jimmy Richtscheit at 1:32.
But Shaw got those points back with a second-period pin of Warrior Austin Kerin at 189.
The teams continued to trade falls at 215 and 285 with Bumbarger pinning P-O’s Andrew Hensal in 50 seconds and Klinger decking Warrior Tyler Biggans at 3:28.
Leading 27-12, the Mounties put the match away with three forfeits over the next four weight classes.
Sam McDonald (106), Nick Coudriet (120) and Ben Gustkey (126) all received forfeits to put P-O in front 45-18.
Bainey gave the hosts six points in the middle of the forfeits when he pinned PO’s Hunter Kephart in 50 seconds.
Mountie Scott Frantz scored a 6-2 decision over West Branch’s Hunter Schnarrs in the most competitive bout of the night.
Frantz held a 1-0 lead after two periods on the strength of a second-period escape. But Schnarrs scored a late takedown in the third to take a 2-1 advantage. Frantz was able to reverse Schnarrs, who got out of position trying to ride out the period, and added two nearfall points before the period ended.
Phillips put the capper on the night for P-O with a 56-second fall over West Branch’s Nick Stavola.
“We preach it all the time ... whenever you get a guy on their back, you need to get a fall because you never know what may happen in a match,” Fye said. “We lost some close matches this year where if maybe we get a fall here or we don’t give up a fall there we could win some of those. So we just keep preaching about being in a better position, looking to score points and having fun out there.
“And I think the kids had fun tonight and that’s what it’s all about.”
West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said his team’s goal for the night wasn’t so much about the final score as it was about preparing for the upcoming District 6 Tournament.
“We knew they had a senior-laden team, so I told our guys to just go out and fight,” Bainey said. “Tonight was more about getting ready for the postseason. I told them I wasn’t worried about Claysburg or Philipsburg and who wins or loses, but just to got out be aggressive and get ready for next week. We used this as a tuneup for that.
“I thought we scrapped. Even in some of the matchups where we were outmanned, we scrapped and got the first takedown. I thought we battled. It was fun. It was a packed house tonight. Coach Fye and I have been best friends since second grade, so it’s always fun to wrestle and the community gets to watch.”
P-O finished its dual meet season with a record of 13-7. West Branch ended with a 9-11 mark.
The Warriors got pins from Bainey, Cantolina, Folmar and Bumbarger and a tech fall from Stavola in their win over Claysburg.
Both teams are back in action Feb. 18-19 at the District 6 class 2A Tournament at Altoona Fieldhouse.
West Branch 47,
Claysburg-Kimmel 11
138—Nick Stavola, WB, tech fall Cameron Nebelski, CK, 15-0. (5-0).
145—Aaron Myers, WB, won by forfeit. (11-0).
152—Mark Lattieri, CK, tech fall John Myers, WB, 24-7. (11-5).
160—Tyce Cantolina, WB, pinned Anthony McGreary, CK, 3:13. (17-5).
172—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Ethan Claycomb, CK, 1:59. (23-5).
189—Austin Kerin, WB, won by forfeit. (29-5).
215—Billy Bumbarger, WB, pinned Zack McGreary, CK, 1:32. (35-5).
285—Tyler Biggans, WB, won by forfeit. (41-5).
106—No bout.
113—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Hayden Lamborn, CK, 0:21. (47-5).
120—No bout.
126—No bout.
132—Brodie Soler, CK, pinned Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 3:07. (47-11).
Philipsburg-Osceola 54,
West Branch 18
145—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned A. Myers, 1:17. (6-0).
152—Austin Foster, PO, pinned J. Myers, WB, 3:22. (12-0).
160—Levi Hughes, PO, dec. Cantolina, WB, 5-0. (15-0).
172—Folmar, WB, pinned Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 1:32. (15-6).
189—Dom Shaw, PO, pinned Kerin, WB, 4:29. (21-6).
215—Bumbarger, WB, pinned Andrew Hensal, PO, (21-12).
285—Chase Klinger, PO, pinned Biggans, WB, 3:28. (27-12).
106—Sam McDonald, PO, won by forfeit. (33-12).
113—Bainey, PO, pinned Hunter Kephart, PO, 0:50. (33-18).
120—Nick Coudriet, PO, won by forfeit. (39-18).
126—Ben Gustkey, PO, won by forfeit. (45-18).
132—Scott Frantz, PO, dec. Schnarrs, WB, 6-2. (48-18).
138—Ian Phillips, PO, pinned Stavola, WB, 0:56. (54-18).