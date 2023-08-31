WINGATE — Carson Long netted four goals Thursday to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team to a 5-0 victory over host Bald Eagle Area.
Long’s first tally came at 20:23 off a Hank Hazelton assist. Long provided the helper on the next Mountie goal — an Evan Bock score at 25:17.
P-O added three more goals in the second half, the first two set up by Matt Eirich with Long on the business end of both. Justin Ivicic assisted Long’s final tally, which came at 78:49.
Matt Thompson and Hunter Bell combined for the shutout. Thompson made six saves, including a penalty kick, while Bell stopped two shots.
P-O, which improved to 2-0, is back in action Tuesday, hosting Johnstown.
P-O 5, Bald Eagle Area 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Carson Long, P-O, (Hank Hazelton), 20:23.
2. Evan Bock, P-O, (Carson Long), 25:17.
Second Half
3. Carson Long, P-O, (Matt Eirich), 55:09.
4. Carson Long, P-O (Matt Eirich), 57:40.
5. Carson Long, P-O, (Justin Ivicic), 78:19.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 16, Bald Eagle Area 9.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson 6, Hunter Bell 2) 8. Bald Eagle Area: (Info not provided).
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Bald Eagle Area 2.