PHILIPSBURG — Carson Long racked up five goals and six assists Tuesday night to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team to a 14-0 rout of visiting Johnstown.
Long had two goals and five assists by halftime as the Mounties took a 9-0 lead to the break.
Evan Bock added two goals and two assists, while both Matt Eirich and Justin Ivicic netted a pair of goals.
Sawyer Sites had a goal and an assist and Siler Dixon and Hank Hazelton rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.
Hunter Bell made five saves, while Matt Thompson picked up one to reocrd the shutout, the third in three games for P-O season.
The Mounties (3-0) are back in action today at Bishop Carroll.
P-O 14, Johnstown 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Carson Long, PO, (Brennan Valinoti), 1:50.
2. Siler Dixon, PO, (Long), 3:21.
3. Matt Eirich, PO, (Long), 5:14.
4. Evan Bock, PO, (Long), 9:37.
5. Evan Bock, PO, (unassisted), 17:22.
6. Justin Ivicic, PO, (Long), 19:01.
7. Eirich, PO, (unassisted), 28:37.
8. Long, PO, (Sawyer Sites), 33:10.
9. Ivicic, PO, (Long), 37:40.
Second Half (Times not provided)
10. Long, PO, (Bock).
11. Hank Hazelton, PO, (Long).
12. Long, PO, (Valinoti).
13. Sites , PO, (Bock).
14. Long, PO, (Valinoti).
Shots: Johnstown 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 22.
Saves: Johnstown 6, Philipsburg-Osceola (Hunter Bell 5, Matt Thompson 1), 6.
Corner kicks: Johnstown 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 4.