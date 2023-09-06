Carson Long

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Carson Long controls the ball against Clearfield in this Aug. 29 photo. Long recorded five goals and six assists Tuesday in the Mounties’ 14-0 win over Johnstown.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

PHILIPSBURG — Carson Long racked up five goals and six assists Tuesday night to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team to a 14-0 rout of visiting Johnstown.

Long had two goals and five assists by halftime as the Mounties took a 9-0 lead to the break.

Evan Bock added two goals and two assists, while both Matt Eirich and Justin Ivicic netted a pair of goals.

Sawyer Sites had a goal and an assist and Siler Dixon and Hank Hazelton rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.

Hunter Bell made five saves, while Matt Thompson picked up one to reocrd the shutout, the third in three games for P-O season.

The Mounties (3-0) are back in action today at Bishop Carroll.

P-O 14, Johnstown 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Carson Long, PO, (Brennan Valinoti), 1:50.

2. Siler Dixon, PO, (Long), 3:21.

3. Matt Eirich, PO, (Long), 5:14.

4. Evan Bock, PO, (Long), 9:37.

5. Evan Bock, PO, (unassisted), 17:22.

6. Justin Ivicic, PO, (Long), 19:01.

7. Eirich, PO, (unassisted), 28:37.

8. Long, PO, (Sawyer Sites), 33:10.

9. Ivicic, PO, (Long), 37:40.

Second Half (Times not provided)

10. Long, PO, (Bock).

11. Hank Hazelton, PO, (Long).

12. Long, PO, (Valinoti).

13. Sites , PO, (Bock).

14. Long, PO, (Valinoti).

Shots: Johnstown 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 22.

Saves: Johnstown 6, Philipsburg-Osceola (Hunter Bell 5, Matt Thompson 1), 6.

Corner kicks: Johnstown 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 4.

