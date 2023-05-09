PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola smacked eight hits in an 8-4 win over Bellefonte on Tuesday.
Denny Prestash had two hits and knocked in two runs, while Jamey Massung had two hits and an RBI.
Ben Gustkey had two hits and scored twice, while Brandon Hahn had a hit and an RBI.
TJ Wildman added a triple.
Gavin Emigh picked up the win for the Mounties. He threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two walks. He had no earned runs and struck out five.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 12-4 overall and 8-3 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Clearfield on Thursday.
Bellefonte—4
Johnson 4212, Vancas 3000, Ebeling 3111, Heckman 0000, Kormanic 3010, Purnell 3000, Fisher 0000, Caperella 4010, Kellog-Long 2000, Corman 0000, Irwin 1000, Brown 4000, Stock 0000, Tomasacci 0100. Totals: 27-4-4-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—8
Gustkey 3220, DeSimone 2200, Wildman 3110, Lamb 4100, Prestash 3122, Massung 3121, Ivicic 0000, Peterson 2000, Hahn 3011, McDonald 3000, Emigh 0000, Scaife 0000. Totals: 26-8-8-4.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 100 012 0—4 4 2
P-O 201 050 x—8 8 2
Errors—Heckman, Caperella. Lamb, McDonald. 3B—Wildman. HR—Johnson. SAC—Wildman, Peterson. HBP—Heckman 2, Kormanic. SB—Gustkey 2, Lamb.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Caperella—5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO. Johnson—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Emigh—4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Lamb—2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Scaife—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Emigh (2-0). LP—Caperella.