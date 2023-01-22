JUNIATA — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Juniata Duals, beating the host Indians 42-18 in the consolation finals.
The Mounties won their opener 49-19 over South Williamsport, but fell in the semifinals to eventual team champion Berks Catholic by the same 49-19 score.
Caleb Hummel (107), Nate Fleck (139-145), Ian Phillips (145-152) and Marcus Gable (152-160) were all 3-0 on the day for P-O.
Hummel recorded three pins for the Mounties, while Gable notched two falls and a major decision. Phillips had a pin, decision and forfeit, and Fleck grabbed two forfeits and a fall.
Ben Gustkey was 2-1 for P-O, which improved to 11-7 on the season.
The Mounties are back in action Friday at the West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament.
Philipsburg-Osceola 49,
South Williamsport 19
107—Caleb Hummel, PO, pinned Carter Sullivan, SW, 1:22 (6-0)
114—Ace Foster, PO, won by forfeit (12-0)
121—Kayvan Shams, SW, dec. Sam McDonald, PO, 5-2 (12-3)
127—Jackson Swinehart, SW, maj. dec. Hunter Kephart, PO, 12-3 (12-7)
133—Ben Gustkey, PO, won by forfeit (18-7)
139—Nate Fleck, PO, won by forfeit (24-7)
145—Haydn Kephart, PO, won by forfeit (30-7)
152—Ian Phillips, PO, won by forfeit (36-7)
160—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Jonah White, SW, 1:35 (42-7)
172—Matthew Rowles, PO, maj. dec. Landon Gephart, SW, 9-0 (46-7)
189—Andrew Hensal, PO, dec. Owen Bird, SW, 7-0 (49-7)
215—Ryan Casella, SW, pinned Trevor Cort, PO, 3:47 (49-13)
285—Lucas Long, SW, won by forfeit (49-19)
Berks Catholic 49,
Philipsburg-Osceola 19
133—Marvin Armistead, BC, pinned Gustkey, PO, 3:49 (6-0)
139—Fleck, PO, pinned Nathan Moschak, BC, 2:27 (6-6)
145 —Phillips, PO, dec. John Maurer, BC, 1-0 (6-9)
152—Gable, PO, maj. dec. Ricardo Tinoco, BC, 12-2 (6-13)
160—Carmine Lenzi, BC, won by forfeit (12-13)
172—Gabe Davis, BC, maj. dec. Rowles, PO, 17-5 (16-13)
189—Timothy Saylor, BC, dec. Hensal, PO, 3-1 (19-13)
215—Brody Kline, BC, pinned Cort, PO, 1:07 (25-13)
285—Owen Reber, BC, won by forfeit (31-13)
107—Hummel, PO, pinned Christopher Smith, BC, 4:47 (31-19)
114—Brayden Hartranft, BC, pinned Foster, PO, 0:17 (37-19)
121—Gunnar Maciejewski, BC, pinned McDonald, PO, 0:49 (43-19)
127—Noah Rosa, BC, pinned Kephart, PO, 5:39 (49-19)
Philipsburg-Osceola 42,
Juniata 18
139—Taylor Smith, J, won by forfeit (0-6)
145—Fleck, PO, won by forfeit (6-6)
152—Phillips, PO, pinned Charlie Telfer, J, 0:26 (12-6)
160—Gable, PO, pinned Wesley Woodward, J, 2:00 (18-6)
172—Harrison Mummah, J, dec. Jake Bainey, PO, 9-4 (18-9)
189—Kelton Bonnell, J, dec. Rowles, PO, 5-3 (18-12)
215—Hensal, PO, dec. Lane Peiper, J, 4-1 (21-12)
285—Trevor Cort, PO, dec. Jason Goss, J, 6-0 (24-12)
107—Hummel, PO, pinned Anthony Maradiaga, J, 0:18 (30-12)
114—Joey Bomberger, J, dec. Foster, PO, 9-2 (30-15)
121—McDonald, PO, pinned Colton Rowles, J, 2:43 (36-15)
127—Ryder Smith, J, dec. Kephart, PO, 7-0 (36-18)
133—Gustkey, PO, pinned Quintin Parrish, J, 1:06 (42-18)