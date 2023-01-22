Caleb Hummel HS

JUNIATA — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Juniata Duals, beating the host Indians 42-18 in the consolation finals.

The Mounties won their opener 49-19 over South Williamsport, but fell in the semifinals to eventual team champion Berks Catholic by the same 49-19 score.

Caleb Hummel (107), Nate Fleck (139-145), Ian Phillips (145-152) and Marcus Gable (152-160) were all 3-0 on the day for P-O.

Hummel recorded three pins for the Mounties, while Gable notched two falls and a major decision. Phillips had a pin, decision and forfeit, and Fleck grabbed two forfeits and a fall.

Ben Gustkey was 2-1 for P-O, which improved to 11-7 on the season.

The Mounties are back in action Friday at the West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament.

Philipsburg-Osceola 49,

South Williamsport 19

107—Caleb Hummel, PO, pinned Carter Sullivan, SW, 1:22 (6-0)

114—Ace Foster, PO, won by forfeit (12-0)

121—Kayvan Shams, SW, dec. Sam McDonald, PO, 5-2 (12-3)

127—Jackson Swinehart, SW, maj. dec. Hunter Kephart, PO, 12-3 (12-7)

133—Ben Gustkey, PO, won by forfeit (18-7)

139—Nate Fleck, PO, won by forfeit (24-7)

145—Haydn Kephart, PO, won by forfeit (30-7)

152—Ian Phillips, PO, won by forfeit (36-7)

160—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Jonah White, SW, 1:35 (42-7)

172—Matthew Rowles, PO, maj. dec. Landon Gephart, SW, 9-0 (46-7)

189—Andrew Hensal, PO, dec. Owen Bird, SW, 7-0 (49-7)

215—Ryan Casella, SW, pinned Trevor Cort, PO, 3:47 (49-13)

285—Lucas Long, SW, won by forfeit (49-19)

Berks Catholic 49,

Philipsburg-Osceola 19

133—Marvin Armistead, BC, pinned Gustkey, PO, 3:49 (6-0)

139—Fleck, PO, pinned Nathan Moschak, BC, 2:27 (6-6)

145 —Phillips, PO, dec. John Maurer, BC, 1-0 (6-9)

152—Gable, PO, maj. dec. Ricardo Tinoco, BC, 12-2 (6-13)

160—Carmine Lenzi, BC, won by forfeit (12-13)

172—Gabe Davis, BC, maj. dec. Rowles, PO, 17-5 (16-13)

189—Timothy Saylor, BC, dec. Hensal, PO, 3-1 (19-13)

215—Brody Kline, BC, pinned Cort, PO, 1:07 (25-13)

285—Owen Reber, BC, won by forfeit (31-13)

107—Hummel, PO, pinned Christopher Smith, BC, 4:47 (31-19)

114—Brayden Hartranft, BC, pinned Foster, PO, 0:17 (37-19)

121—Gunnar Maciejewski, BC, pinned McDonald, PO, 0:49 (43-19)

127—Noah Rosa, BC, pinned Kephart, PO, 5:39 (49-19)

Philipsburg-Osceola 42,

Juniata 18

139—Taylor Smith, J, won by forfeit (0-6)

145—Fleck, PO, won by forfeit (6-6)

152—Phillips, PO, pinned Charlie Telfer, J, 0:26 (12-6)

160—Gable, PO, pinned Wesley Woodward, J, 2:00 (18-6)

172—Harrison Mummah, J, dec. Jake Bainey, PO, 9-4 (18-9)

189—Kelton Bonnell, J, dec. Rowles, PO, 5-3 (18-12)

215—Hensal, PO, dec. Lane Peiper, J, 4-1 (21-12)

285—Trevor Cort, PO, dec. Jason Goss, J, 6-0 (24-12)

107—Hummel, PO, pinned Anthony Maradiaga, J, 0:18 (30-12)

114—Joey Bomberger, J, dec. Foster, PO, 9-2 (30-15)

121—McDonald, PO, pinned Colton Rowles, J, 2:43 (36-15)

127—Ryder Smith, J, dec. Kephart, PO, 7-0 (36-18)

133—Gustkey, PO, pinned Quintin Parrish, J, 1:06 (42-18)

