BLAIRSVILLE — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team placed second at Saturday’s Babbit Duals.
The Mounties fell to Penns Valley by a score of 55-10 in the title match.
P-O went 3-0 in its pool, defeating Southmoreland (49-24), host River Valley (40-28) and Bellwood-Antis (69-6). The Mounties then defeated Glendale 57-18 in the semifinals to reach the championship.
Nate Fleck (139) and Ian Phillips (145) led the Mounties, each going 5-0 on the day. Fleck recorded two pins, two major decisions and a forfeit, while Phillips had a pin, a major, two decisions and a forfeit.
Caleb Hummel (114), Sam McDonald (121) and Ben Gustkey (133) all finished their days with 4-1 marks. McDonald picked up three pins and a forfeit, while Gustkey and Hummel each notched two pins and two forfeits.
Ace Foster (107), Isaiah Smeal (127), Marcus Gable (152-160) and Andrew Hensal (189-215) were all 3-2.
The Mounties (4-1) are back in action Tuesday, hosting Clearfield.
Glendale went 2-3 on the day, topping Meyersdale and Derry, while falling to Southmoreland, Philipsburg-Osceola and Penns Valley.
The Vikings had three undefeated wrestlers on the day in Zeke Dubler (189), Britton Spangle (215) and Daniel Williams (285).
Zach Vereshack had four wins on the day at 145.
Glendale (4-3) travels to Northern Bedford on Tuesday.
Glendale results
Glendale 36, Derry 31
107: Anthony Mucci (DAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 114: Dylan Klim (DAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 121: Brett Klim (DAH) over Ethan Gilbey (GLHS) (Dec 11-5) 127: Nate Storm (GLHS) over (DAH) (For.) 133: Ryder Krise (GLHS) over Zander Nuttall (DAH) (Fall 1:18) 139: Giovanni Beatrice (DAH) over Dayton Johnson (GLHS) (MD 9-0) 145: Zach Vereshack (GLHS) over (DAH) (For.) 152: Zachary Panichelle (DAH) over Malachi Richards (GLHS) (Fall 4:45) 160: Jordan Kniseley (DAH) over Brady Vereshack (GLHS) (Fall 2:53) 172: Double Forfeit 189: Zeke Dubler (GLHS) over Collin Barkley (DAH) (Fall 5:17) 215: Britton Spangle (GLHS) over Ethan Bendel (DAH) (Fall 1:00) 285: Daniel Williams (GLHS) over Leo Filler (DAH) (Fall 1:10).
Penns Valley 49, Glendale 19
139: Max King (PVAH) over Dayton Johnson (GLHS) (Dec 7-4) 145: Zach Vereshack (GLHS) over Chase Fleshman (PVAH) (Dec 8-2) 152: Ty Watson (PVAH) over Malachi Richards (GLHS) (Fall 1:40) 160: David Martin (PVAH) over Brady Vereshack (GLHS) (Fall 0:28) 172: Zeke Dubler (GLHS) over Hunter Lyons (PVAH) (Fall 3:43) 189: Brandon Corl (PVAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 215: Britton Spangle (GLHS) over Kollin Brungart (PVAH) (MD 10-2) 285: Daniel Williams (GLHS) over Riley Winkelblech (PVAH) (Fall 1:19) 107: Conner Myers (PVAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 114: Jack Darlington (PVAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 121: Zachary Rummel (PVAH) over Ethan Gilbey (GLHS) (MD 15-7) 127: Brayden Lisowski (PVAH) over Nate Storm (GLHS) (Fall 0:35) 133: Colten Shunk (PVAH) over Ryder Krise (GLHS) (Fall 2:53).
Glendale 39, Meyersdale 18
121: Ethan Gilbey (GLHS) over Joseph Comfort (MAH) (Dec 9-3) 127: Blake Marteney (MAH) over Nate Storm (GLHS) (Fall 2:47) 133: Jared Geiger (MAH) over Ryder Krise (GLHS) (Fall 1:19) 139: Dayton Johnson (GLHS) over Maddox Keefer (MAH) (Fall 1:33) 145: Zach Vereshack (GLHS) over Gavin Topper (MAH) (Fall 5:22) 152: Conner Shuck (MAH) over Malachi Richards (GLHS) (Fall 1:16) 160: Brady Vereshack (GLHS) over Bryan Donitzen (MAH) (Fall 5:46) 172: Zeke Dubler (GLHS) over Jordan Synowietz (MAH) (Fall 1:46) 189: Double Forfeit 215: Britton Spangle (GLHS) over (MAH) (For.) 285: Daniel Williams (GLHS) over (MAH) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Double Forfeit
Southmoreland 40 Glendale 27
152: Gabe Kubasky (SOHS) over Malachi Richards (GLHS) (Fall 0:00) 160: Tristan Ice (SOHS) over (GLHS) (M. For.) 172: Zeke Dubler (GLHS) over Aidan Mains (SOHS) (Fall 0:13) 189: Nicholas Kenney (SOHS) over (GLHS) (For.) 215: Britton Spangle (GLHS) over Aidan Mains (SOHS) (Fall 0:00) 285: Daniel Williams (GLHS) over Mason Neiderhiser (SOHS) (Fall 1:58) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Faryn Dewitt (SOHS) over (GLHS) (For.) 121: Ethan Gilbey (GLHS) over Micah McGeary (SOHS) (Fall 1:15) 127: Nate Storm (GLHS) over Logan Clawiter (SOHS) (Dec 4-0) 133: Camren Lee (SOHS) over Ryder Krise (GLHS) (Fall 0:00) 139: Kashton Bish (SOHS) over Dayton Johnson (GLHS) (Fall 0:00) 145: Landon Delara (SOHS) over Zach Vereshack (GLHS) (MD 13-1).
Philipsburg-Osceola results
Philipsburg-Osceola 49,
Southmoreland 24
107—Ace Foster, PO, won by forfeit. 114—Caleb Hummel, PO, pinned Faryn Dewitt, S, 1:00. 121—Sam McDonald, PO, pinned Micah McGeary, S, 0:34. 127—Isaiah Smeal, PO, pinned Logan Clawiter, S, 0:52. 133—Ben Gustkey, PO, pinned Camren Lee, s, 1:50. 139—Nate Fleck, PO, maj. dec. Kashton Bish, S, 14-6. 145—Ian Phillips, PO, dec. Landon Delera, S, 5-4.
152—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Gabe Kubarsky, S, 3:05. 160—Tristan Ice, S, pinned Dylan Koptchak, PO, 5:32. 172—Matthew Rowles, PO, pinned Lewis Mains, S, 3:03. 189—Ethan Kenney, S, pinned Andrew Hensal, PO, 3:37. Aidan Mains, S, pinned Ean Williams, PO, 2:17, 285—Masonn Neiderhiser, S, pinned Dom Davis, 0:21.
Philipsburg-Osceola 40,
River Valley 28
121—McDonald, PO, pinned Dane Curnow, RV, 0:12. 127—Joel Micklow, RV, pinned Smeal, PO, 2:47. 133—Gustkey, PO, won by forfeit. 139—Fleck, PO, maj. dec. Gage Pierce, RV, 11-3. 145—Phillips, PO, pinned Adam Blauser, RV, 1:59. 152—Haydn Kephart, PO, won by forfeit. 160—Kaden Barnhart, RV, dec, Gable, PO, 7-6.
172—Cole Stuchal, RV, pinned Jake Bainey, PO, 0:32. 189—Chase Stuchal, RV, dec. Rowles, PO, 8-4. 215—Hensal, PO, pinned David Baker, RV, 5:16. 285—Brad Miller, RV, pinned Davis, PO, 0:38. 107—Wyatt Taubler, RV, maj. dec. Foster, PO, 8-0. 114—Hummel, PO, pinned Devin Blauser, RV, 1:15.
Philipsburg-Osceola 69,
Bellwood-Antis 6
139—Fleck, PO, won by forfeit. 145—Phillips, PO, won by forfeit, 152—Gable, PO, won by forfeit. 160—Koptchak, PO, won by forfeit. 172—Rowles, PO, dec. Hunter Foor, BA, 3-0. 189—Hensal, PO, won by forfeit. 215—Christian Jennings, BA, pinned Williams, PO, 3:30.
285—Davis, PO, won by forfeit. 107—Foster, PO, won by forfeit. 114—Hummel, PO, won by forfeit. 121—McDonald, PO, won by forfeit. 127—Smeal, PO, won by forfeit. 133—Gustkey, PO, won by forfeit.
Semifinals
Philipsburg-Osceola 57,
Glendale 18
145—Phillips, O, dec. Z. Vereshack, G, 4-1. 152—Gable, PO, pinned Richards, G, 1:47. 160—Koptchak, PO, pinned B. Vereshack, G, 1:13. 172—Dubler, G, pinned Rowles, PO, 1:11. 189—Hensal, PO, won by forfeit. 215—Spangle, G, pinned Jacob Shaw, PO, 0:25. 285—Williams, G, pinned Davis, PO, 1:34.
107—Foster, PO, won by forfeit. 114—Hummel, PO, won by forfeit. 121—McDonald, PO, pinned Gilbey, G, 1:24. 127—Smeal, PO, pinned Storm, G, 2:30. 133—Gustkey, PO, pinned Krise, 1:08. 139—Fleck, PO, pinned Johnson, G, 0:45.
Championship
Penns Valley 55,
Philipsburg-Osceola 10
152—Ty Watson, PV, dec, Gable, PO, 7-4. 160—David Martin, PV, pinned Koptchak, PP, 1:11. 172—Hunter Lyons, PV, dec. Rowles, PO, 9-5. 189—Brandon Corl, PV, pinned Hensal, PO, 3:26. 215—Kollin Brungart, PV, pinned Williams, PO, 0:27. 285—Landen Hess, PV, pinned Davis, PO, 1:38. 107—Conner Myers, PV, maj. dec. Foster, PO, 11-3.
114—Jack Darlington, PV, dec. Hummel, PO, 5-2. 121—Zachary Rummel, PV, pinned McDonald, PO, 1:09. 127—Brayden Lisowski, PV, pinned Smeal, PO, 0:20. 133—Colten Shunk, PV, pinned Gustkey, PO, 3:33. 139—Fleck, PO, pinned Max King, PV, 1:16. 145—Phillips, PO, maj. dec. Chase Fleshman, PV, 9-0.