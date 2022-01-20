PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team defeated visiting DuBois 49-20 on Thursday evening.
The Mounties won eight of the 12 contested bouts and picked up a forfeit.
Sam McDonald (106), Nick Coudriet (120), Marcus Gable (138), Jim Richtscheit (172), Dom Shaw (189) and Andrew Hensal (215) all pinned their opponents.
Ben Gustkey (126) won by major decision, while Luke Hughes (160) scored a 3-1 decision in Sudden Victory. Hunter Kephart added a forfeit win at 113.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 8-6 with the win.
The Mounties are back in action Tuesday, hosting Mount Union.
Philipsburg-Osceola 49,
DuBois 20
120—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Gage Sonnie, D, 2:41. (6-0).
126—Ben Gustkey, PO, maj. dec. Gavin Rucinski, D, 9-1. (10-0).
132—Bredan Orr, D, tech fall Scott Frantz, PO, 16-0, 5:39. (10-5).
138—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Davey Aughenbaugh, D, 5:05. (16-5).
145—Austin Mitchell, D, pinned Ian Phillips, PO, 0:22. (16-11).
152—Carter Wilson, D, dec. Austin Foster, PO, 8-5. (16-14).
160—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Cadin Delaney, D, 3-1 SV. (19-14).
172—Jim Richtscheit, PO, pinned Eric Guzman, D, 0:20. (25-14).
189—Dom Shaw, PO, pinned Garret Nissel, D, 2:41. (31-14).
215—Andrew Hensal, PO, pinned Ian Pancake, D, 4:56. (37-14).
285—Zach Gallagher, D, pinned Chase Klinger, PO, 5:02. (37-20).
106—Sam McDonald, PO, pinned Aubree Donahue, D, 1:06. (43-20).
113—Hunter Kephart, PO, won by forfeit. (49-20).