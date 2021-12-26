PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team upended visiting Altoona on Thursday night, 43-27.
The Mounties picked up falls from Sam McDonald (106), Hunter Kephart (120), Nick Coudriet (126), Scott Frantz (132), Austin Foster (160) and Chase Klinger (285).
Marcus Gable was a winner by major decision, while Luke Hughes scored a decision.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 1-1 overall.
The Mounties host Tyrone on Jan. 4.
Philipsburg-Osceola 43,
Altoona 27
145—Marcus Gable, PO, maj. dec. Will Young, A, 8-0. (4-0).
152—Luke Sipes, A, pinned Ian Phillips, PO, 1:40. (4-6).
160—Austin Foster, PO, pinned Zach Reimer, A, 1:01. (10-6).
172—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Elijah Houser, A, 9-6. (13-6).
189—Connor Reimer, A, pinned Dominic Shaw, PO, 2:54. (13-12).
215—Alex Yost, A, dec. Andrew Hensal, PO, 4-1. (13-15).
285—Chase Klinger, PO, pinned Michael Riccio, A, 3:24. (19-15).
106—Sam McDonald, PO, pinned Nick Irwin, A, 0:37. (25-15).
113—Luke Hileman, A, pinned Layne Russell, PO, 0:19. (25-21).
120—Hunter Kephart, PO, pinned Dillon Degennaro, A, 3:07. (31-21).
126—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Eli Wisor, A, 1:05. (37-21).
132—Scott Frantz, PO, pinned Logan Brandt, A, 3:43. (43-21).
138—Wyatt Young, A, pinned Nate Fleck, PO, 4:47. (43-27).