PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team upended visiting Altoona on Thursday night, 43-27.

The Mounties picked up falls from Sam McDonald (106), Hunter Kephart (120), Nick Coudriet (126), Scott Frantz (132), Austin Foster (160) and Chase Klinger (285).

Marcus Gable was a winner by major decision, while Luke Hughes scored a decision.

Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 1-1 overall.

The Mounties host Tyrone on Jan. 4.

Philipsburg-Osceola 43,

Altoona 27

145—Marcus Gable, PO, maj. dec. Will Young, A, 8-0. (4-0).

152—Luke Sipes, A, pinned Ian Phillips, PO, 1:40. (4-6).

160—Austin Foster, PO, pinned Zach Reimer, A, 1:01. (10-6).

172—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Elijah Houser, A, 9-6. (13-6).

189—Connor Reimer, A, pinned Dominic Shaw, PO, 2:54. (13-12).

215—Alex Yost, A, dec. Andrew Hensal, PO, 4-1. (13-15).

285—Chase Klinger, PO, pinned Michael Riccio, A, 3:24. (19-15).

106—Sam McDonald, PO, pinned Nick Irwin, A, 0:37. (25-15).

113—Luke Hileman, A, pinned Layne Russell, PO, 0:19. (25-21).

120—Hunter Kephart, PO, pinned Dillon Degennaro, A, 3:07. (31-21).

126—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Eli Wisor, A, 1:05. (37-21).

132—Scott Frantz, PO, pinned Logan Brandt, A, 3:43. (43-21).

138—Wyatt Young, A, pinned Nate Fleck, PO, 4:47. (43-27).

