SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team scored nine runs in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against Penns Valley, then held on for a 16-11 win over the Rams.
Penns Valley led 8-5 after four innings before the Mounties exploded for nine in the fifth.
Colby Hahn, Parker White and Jeremy Whitehead all had two hits for the Mounties. Hahn belted two doubles and knocked in four. Whitehead added a double and scored four runs.
Nick Coudriet also doubled, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Jake DeSimone legged out a triple, scored twice and drove in two. Coudriet also tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters.
P-O improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties are back in action Monday at Clearfield.
Philipsburg-Osceola—16
Gustkey c 4012, Coudriet 2b-p 3312, Whitehead lf-cf-lf 3420, White ss 5121, C. Hahn p 4124, B. Hahn rf 0000, Meersand 3b 3100, Massung 1b 4111, Scaife ph 1000, Emigh rf-p 1201, Prestash lf 0000, Harpster 2b 0100, DeSimone cf-p-cf 4222.
Penns Valley—11
Houser 2b 4332, Welshans cf 5121, Houtz p 1100, Brodzina p-c 2011, Miller 1b 4001, Keith c 4121, Niewinski 3b 0000, Stover p 0000, Lyons ss 4121, Brooks rf 4210, Confer 3b 2100, Simons ph 1000, Thompson lf 4120. Totals: 35-11-13-6.
Score by Innings
P-O 005 091 1—16 11 5
Penns Valley 123 230 0—11 13 5
Errors—Coudriet, Gustkey, Massung 2, White; Houser 2, Houtz, Lyons 2. DP—Penns Valley. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Penns Valley 8. 2B—Coudriet, C. Hahn 2, Whitehead; Houser, Keith. 3B—DeSimone. HR—Houser. SAC—Gustkey. SF—C. Hahn, Houser. HBP—Whitehead; Houtz, Miller. SB—Coudriet 2, Gustkey, C. Hahn, Meersand 2, Whitehead; Houser, Houtz, Brodzina.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: C. Hahn—3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Emigh—1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; DeSimone—1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Coudriet—2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Penns Valley: Houtz—4 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Brodzina—2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Stover—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Emigh. LP—Brodzina.