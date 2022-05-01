STATE COLLEGE — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team fell behind early against host State College and couldn’t catch up, losing 10-6 on Saturday afternoon.
Jake DeSimone led the Mounties at the plate with two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Parker White had two hits with an RBI, while Nick Coudriet had a double.
David Meersand took the loss, allowing four earned runs in five and a third innings.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 7-4 overall. The Mounties host Huntingdon today.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Gustkey c 3121, Coudriet 2b 4010, Whitehead lf 4010, White ss 4121, C. Hahn 3b 4000, Meersand p-1b 3100, B. Hahn rf 3000, DeSimone cf 3223, Prestash lf-p 3000, Phillippi cr 0100, Harpster lf 0000, Scaife 1b 0000. Totals:31-6-8-5.
State College—10
Bakken rf 4011, Herznig 3b 3100, Messina dh 4222, Cooper c 2300, Schimony cf 4230, Ryan 3b-ss 3021, Moerschbacher ss-p 3000, Bendik 1b 3101, Summerson lf 3010, Albert p 0000, Stout p 0000, Weaverling 3b 0000. Totals: 29-10-8-5.
Score by Innings
P-O 001 004 1— 6 7 7
State College 032 032 x—10 9 5
Errors—Coudriet, DeSimone 2, C. Hahn, Prestash, White 2. Ryan 3, Moerschbacher 2, Summerson. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 2. 2B—Coudriet. 3B—DeSimone. HR—Messina. CS—Gustkey (by Cooper).
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Prestash—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
State College: Albert—5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Stout—2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Moerschbacher—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Albert. LP—Meersand (3-2).