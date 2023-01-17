PHILIPSBURG — The Penns Valley wrestling team won seven of the 11 contested bouts and picked up two forfeits Tuesday in a 51-14 victory over host Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Rams recorded six pins in the match.
P-O got major decisions from Caleb Hummel (114) and Marcus Gable (160). Ben Gustkey (139) and Nate Fleck (145) each notched regular decisions.
The Mounties, who fell to 9-6 with the loss, are back in action Saturday at the Juniata Duals.
Penns Valley 51,
Philipsburg-Osceola 14
121—Brayden Lisowski, PV, won by forfeit. (6-0).
127—Wyatt Homan, PV, pinned Sam McDonald, PO, 3:12. (12-0).
133—Colten Shunk, PV, pinned Hunter Kephart, PO, 3:59. (18-0).
139—Ben Gustkey, PO, dec. Max King, PV, 2-1 TB. (18-3).
145—Nate Fleck, PO, dec. Chase Fleshman, PV, 10-4. (18-6).
152—Ty Watson, PV, pinned Dawson Snyder, PO, 0:57. (24-6)
160—Marcus Gable, PO, maj. dec. David Martin, PV, 9-0. (24-10).
172—Ethan Fetterolf, PV, dec. Matthew Rowles, PO, 10-4. (27-10).
189—Brandon Corl, PV, pinned Andrew Hensal, PO, 5:37. (33-10).
215—Kollin Brungart, PV, pinned Trevor Cort, PO, 3:00. (39-10).
285—Landen Hess, PV, won by forfeit. (45-10).
107—Caleb Hummel, PO, maj. dec. Conner Myers, PV, 14-2. (45-14).
114—Jack Darlington, PV, pinned Ace Foster, PO, 1:30. (51-14).