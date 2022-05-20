PHILIPSBURG — Seventh-seeded Penns Valley came out swinging Thursday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex in the District 6 class 3A Quarterfinals against host Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Rams scored four runs in the first inning, then tacked on five more in an error-filled fourth to take a commanding 9-0 advantage.
The second-seeded Mounties fought back and had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the rally fell short in a 9-6 defeat to the Rams.
P-O won the two regular-season games against Penns Valley, taking a 16-11 slugfest on April 14, then hammering the Rams 17-2 last week.
“We played them twice and we knew they have really good players,” P-O head coach Doug Sankey said. “(Ty Houtz) pitched the first game against us too and they made a couple errors, but other than that he was good that game too.
“Our guys knew this was going to be a whole different ball game. I told the guys after the game that you can’t regret a game like this. They beat us. They pitched well. They hit the ball well. And they seemed to make every play on defense.”
The Rams jumped on the first pitch of their at bat five times in the first inning. Penns Valley scored three runs on the first four pitches of the game, highlighted by a Colby Sweitzer 2-run home run. The score was 4-0 after one, despite P-O pitcher David Meersand throwing just 12 pitches.
“We started pitching backwards after that first inning,” Sankey said. “Dave was throwing his curveball in fastball counts and fastball in curveball counts and it seemed to keep them off balance, but they were still able to square up some balls the whole game.”
Penns Valley upped is advantage to 9-0 in the fourth with five unearned runs after the inning was prolonged due to three P-O errors.
Maclain Welshans had a 2-run double, Hayden Houser and Dakota Brodzina each hit RBI singles and Houtz added a sacrifice fly that produced a run.
Houtz was also keeping the Mountie bats down, tossing three scoreless innings to start the game before P-O got to him with a run in the fourth.
Parker White led off with a double, moved to third on a Colby Hahn groundout and scored when Meersand lifted a sac fly to center.
The Mounties got another run off Houtz in the fifth when Ben Gustkey tripled to knock in Brandon Hahn, who hit a one-out single.
P-O continued chipping away in the sixth, scoring two more runs off Houtz, who exited with one out after throwing 99 pitches. Houtz allowed four runs on seven hits, while walking two and striking out six.
Meersand got things started with a one-out single. Nick Coudriet followed and hit a roller to third. The third baseman was going to try to get the lead runner but no one was covering the bag and after double-clutching he tried to throw Coudriet out at first but was too late.
Denny Prestash singled to load the bases.
After the second out of the inning, Gustkey delivered a 2-run single off reliever Welshans to make it 9-4.
The Mounties kept the offense rolling in the seventh, getting a leadoff single from Jeremy Whitehead before White was hit by a pitch.
Welshans got Colby Hahn to ground out to second, but both runners moved up.
Meersand followed with a base hit to score Whitehead and White, cutting the deficit to 9-6.
Coudriet doubled, putting runners on second and third with just one out and the tying run at the plate, but Welshans got a strikeout and flyout to center to end the Mountie rally.
“This has kind of been this team’s personality,” Sankey said. “They’re scrappy. I’m really proud of this group. With T.J. (Wildman) getting hurt before the season and then we lost Gavin (Emigh) and then we lost Jeremy. Going into the year that was our 3-4-5 hitters.
“But the way Colby Hahn played this year and Ben Gustkey and Nick and Parker up the middle ... neither of them got to pitch much because we didn’t want to lose them in the middle. We had so many guys come in a play well for us. These guys have so much to be proud of.”
Gustkey was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Meersand had two hits and three RBIs.
Welshans led the Penns Valley offense with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Houser and Brodzina alsl had two hits.
The Rams move on the play Tyrone, which was a 10-8 winner over Forest Hills, Tuesday in the D-6 semifinals.
P-O ends its season at 14-5, but has plenty to be proud of after winning the Mountain League and earning a No. 2 seed in the district playoffs.
“I thought we were just really scrappy and mentally tough,” Sankey said. “Our kids just didn’t give in, they didn’t quit.
Penns Valley—9
Houser 2b 4221, Welshans cf-p 4233, Sweitzer dh 4212, Lyons 3b 0000, Brodzina c 4121, Houtz p-3b 3001, Miller 1b 3000, Simons ph 1000, Meyer ss 3011, Brooks rf-cf 3110, Thompson lf 3100. Totals: 32-9-10-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Gustkey c 3033, DeSimone cf 4000, Whitehead dh 3110, Massung 1b 0000, White ss 3210, C. Hahn 3b 4000, Meersand p 3123, Coudriet 2b 4110, Prestash lf 4020, B. Hahn rf 4110. Totals: 32-6-11-6.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 400 500 0—9 10 0
P-O 000 112 2—6 11 4
Errors—Coudriet 2, C. Hahn. LOB—Penns Valley 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 9. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2B—Welshans; White, Coudriet. 3B—Gustkey. HR—Sweitzer (1 on, 1st). SF—Houtz; Meersand. HBP—White (by Welshans). SB—Brooks; Gustkey. PO—Sweitzer (by Meersand). WP—Meersand.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Houtz—5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Welshans—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—7 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Houtz. LP—Meersand (4-3).
Time—1:58.